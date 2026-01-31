5 Tips for Milwaukee’s ‘Solopreneurs’ to Grow Their Businesses in 2026

Sponsored by JPMorganChase

You’ve put in the late nights, the weekends and the hustle. And now, what started as an opportunity to make extra money has turned into an enterprise with real potential.

If you handle everything on your own – logistics, production, marketing, finances and everything in between – you’re part of a growing group of entrepreneurs nicknamed “solopreneurs.” While the image of a small business often includes an owner and a few employees, for many entrepreneurs, “solopreneurship” makes the most sense for their business model and goals.

1) Identify or solidify a business opportunity.

If you want to become a solopreneur or enhance your current offerings, look for a need in Milwaukee or come up with an innovative idea. Maybe it’s a service that can help others or a product that could enhance or simplify their lives.

Once you have your big idea, careful planning and preparation can give your startup its best shot at becoming a success. That can include researching your industry’s trends to see if you’re meeting a niche or a growing need. Look for long-term demand and understand your total addressable market, not just seasonal or trendy success.

2) Make a business plan.

Start by writing or refining a business description to outline your goals and strategy. Your plan doesn’t have to be long, but it should outline your mission, goals, competitive analysis, marketing approach and financial forecasts.

If you’re already running a business, examine your customer base. Do you have repeat customers? Are they referring others to you? Side hustles that work have a steady and growing customer base. If yours does, it’s a positive sign your business may be ready for the next step.

3) Maximize savings to impact growth.

Many entrepreneurs use some personal savings to get their businesses started but also pursue business lines of credit or small business loans to fund equipment and marketing plans. No matter how you get started, prioritizing saving along the way will help secure the funds you need to get your business up and running. One powerful tool for solo entrepreneurs is the new Solo 401(k) from JPMorganChase. This plan is designed for business owners without full-time employees, apart from their spouse, and allows for high annual contributions — up to $72,000 for themselves and their spouse — with both pre-tax and Roth options.

The key is consistency. According to data from Chase, while Solo 401(k) accounts are a popular choice for self-employed business owners, 70% didn’t contribute in the past year. Building small, sustainable habits — such as setting up automatic monthly contributions or scheduling quarterly check-ins with a financial advisor — can strengthen follow-through. Over time, these simple actions add up, helping ensure Solo 401(k) accounts reach their full potential and deliver meaningful long-term results.

You could also look for additional financing from angel investors—wealthy individuals that can provide small investments, usually in the very early stages of a business. Angel investors accept more risk but want an ownership stake. Crowdfunding can also be beneficial for solopreneurs. With the right product and approach, you can raise small dollar amounts from a large pool of individual online backers with the bonus of connecting with your target customers early on.

4) Develop your marketing and brand strategy.

Define your brand voice and value proposition and choose the right marketing channels for growth. You might explore channels such as social media, email marketing or paid advertising. As you set a realistic marketing budget, consider the cost of tools, advertising and outsourced services like graphic design or content writing. Start small, measure results and scale what works.

You should also build a strong network to find mentors who can provide startup advice. Stay focused on your target audience so you can market to them effectively.

5) Plan for growth and operations.

The logistical side of entrepreneurship includes thinking about order fulfillment, customer service, project management and scheduling. Invest in the right tools to streamline daily operations, improve customer experience and save time.

A final note: Self-employment comes with new tax responsibilities, including quarterly estimated taxes and self-employment tax. You may also need to collect and remit sales tax, depending on your industry—and you could have to pay sales tax in all the states where your goods or services are sold.

You may already be operating as a sole proprietor, but going full time could mean exploring a more formal business structure. While creating an LLC for your side hustle is common, consider which structure best supports your long-term goals and legal needs. Depending on your industry, you may need licenses, permits, insurance, contracts or compliance paperwork before you can legally or safely scale operations.

If you want more assistance in taking your solo business to the next level, your local financial institution has resources that can help. You can also reach out to a Chase business banker today for more information and advice.

