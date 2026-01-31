By Charles Collier

MVP-SHAI GILEOUS-ALEXANDER (OKC): SGA is simply the best basketball player on the planet. As the late great Biggie Smalls would say, Shai, Shai, Shai, can’t you see sometimes your skills just hypnotize me. SGA continues to hypnotize his opponents with his dazzling array of moves, passes, and shooting. He is the driving force behind OKC’s success. He is the best player on the best team. SGA is a versatile scorer, capable of draining shots from beyond the arc, knocking down midrange jumpers, and driving to the rim against any defender. In addition, he defends! SGA is simply the straw that stirs OKC’s drink. While Cade Cunningham and Jaylen Brown have performed admirably, neither has reached the level of play SGA has displayed.

BEST TEAM-OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER: Mark Daigneault, head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, has guided the team to success, including capturing the NBA Championship in the 2024-2025 season, and is recognized for his strong emphasis on player development. He has led the OKC Thunder to a 38-11 record, the best in the NBA. Jaylen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and SGA form a dedicated trio known for their success and commitment to playing effectively on both ends of the court. With this trio on your side, no deficit is ever out of reach.

COACH OF THE YEAR-J.B. BICKERSTAFF: As of 2026, J.B. serves as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, having been appointed in July of 2024. Under his leadership, the Pistons secured the best record in the Eastern Conference, earning Bickerstaff the honor of coaching the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Joe Mazzulla (Celtics) and Mitch Johnson (Spurs) are also being recognized as candidates for Coach of the Year.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR-COOPER FLAGG: On January 29, 2026, Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks and Kon Knuppel of the Charlotte Hornets faced off for rookie bragging rights. Cooper Flagg turned heads with a spectacular 49-point performance, becoming the first teenager in NBA history to score that many points in a single game.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – VICTOR WEMBANYAMA: If healthy, Victor Wembanyama is almost certain to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. He leads the NBA in blocks, and opposing players are hesitant to attack the rim when he’s on the court.