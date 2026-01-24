Wisconsin’s Proposed Constitutional Question: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

By LaKeshia N. Myers

The Wisconsin State Legislature is once again playing a dangerous game with our democracy, this time wrapping discrimination in the language of equality. The proposed constitutional amendment on diversity, equity, and inclusion set for the 2026 ballot isn’t about fairness—it’s about dismantling decades of progress toward genuine opportunity for all Wisconsinites.

Let’s be clear about what this amendment would do. According to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, it would prohibit “governmental entities in the state from discriminating against, or granting preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, public contracting, or public administration.” Sounds reasonable on the surface, doesn’t it? That’s exactly the problem. This is calculated deception, designed to fool voters into codifying inequality into our state constitution.

The reality is that Wisconsin’s state population and its government workforce remain overwhelmingly white in a state where communities of color constitute nearly 20% of the population. According to state employment data, approximately 8% of Wisconsin state employees identify as people of color, while less than 5% of state employees are Black in a state where Black residents make up roughly 6.5% of the population. When it comes to employees with disabilities, the numbers are equally troubling, with disabled workers significantly underrepresented across state agencies despite comprising an estimated 13% of Wisconsin’s working-age population.

These disparities didn’t happen by accident. They’re the result of historical discrimination, systemic barriers, and ongoing inequities that programs like the State Diversity Internship Program were specifically designed to address. This program has been a pipeline for BIPOC students and individuals with disabilities to gain valuable experience and access to state employment opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach. It recognizes a simple truth: you can’t fix structural inequality by pretending it doesn’t exist.

The proponents of this amendment want you to believe that programs supporting diversity are themselves discriminatory. This is the same tired argument that has been used to dismantle affirmative action, gut voting rights protections, and roll back civil rights gains at every turn. They’re betting that Wisconsin voters won’t see through the rhetoric to understand what’s really at stake.

Make no mistake—this is a localized effort to advance President Donald Trump’s war on DEI. The president has made attacking diversity initiatives a cornerstone of his political agenda, and Wisconsin Republicans are dutifully falling in line. They’re using our state constitution as a weapon against progress, attempting to permanently enshrine barriers to opportunity for marginalized communities.

What they won’t tell you is that diversity programs don’t give anyone an unfair advantage. They level a playing field that has been tilted for generations. They ensure that qualified candidates from underrepresented communities actually get a fair shot at opportunities that networks of privilege have long monopolized. When we invest in diversity, our state government better reflects and serves all Wisconsinites, not just some of us.

The timing of this proposal is no coincidence. As our state becomes increasingly diverse, there’s a backlash from those who see demographic change as a threat rather than an opportunity. They want to lock in their advantages before the tide turns, and they’re willing to enshrine discrimination in our constitution to do it.

Wisconsin voters must see this amendment for what it truly is: an attack on fairness dressed up as principle. We cannot allow our constitution to become a tool for maintaining inequality. The State Diversity Internship Program and similar initiatives aren’t special treatment—they’re necessary interventions to address real disparities that continue to limit opportunity for BIPOC Wisconsinites and people with disabilities.

When you see this question on your 2026 ballot, remember that a vote for this amendment is a vote against progress, against equity, and against a Wisconsin that works for everyone.

Our state deserves better than constitutional discrimination wrapped in the language of equality.