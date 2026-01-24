Vote NO on November GOP Ballot Amendment to Ban DEI in Wisconsin Government

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

In a pivotal moment for Wisconsin’s future, state Republicans have advanced a proposed constitutional amendment to ban Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives within government agencies. This effort, which required two consecutive legislative approvals, is on its way to a statewide referendum. The proposal threatens to dismantle decades of hard-fought progress toward a more just and representative state, and the vote must be NO!

Don’t be fooled by the amendment language, which at last check, included the following to prohibit “governmental entities in the state from discriminating against, or granting preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, public contracting, or public administration,”. Sounds good right? Remember the phrase “Right to Work” by Wisconsin Republicans, and you will know that this is anything but a good idea.

The push to eliminate DEI is not just a political maneuver; it is a direct response to growing calls for racial and social equity. DEI programs have become vital tools for addressing the persistent inequities that have shaped Wisconsin’s history. From education to employment, these initiatives aim to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their race or background, have equal access to opportunities.

One of the most compelling arguments for DEI in state government is the tangible impact on education and workforce development. Consider the Minority Student Loan Teacher Program, which helps recruit and retain teachers of color in Wisconsin’s public schools. Research consistently shows that students of color benefit academically and socially when taught by educators who share their backgrounds. This program not only lifts up individual teachers but creates ripple effects throughout entire communities, fostering a sense of belonging and aspiration among students who have long been marginalized.

Similarly, Wisconsin’s Minority Youth Apprenticeship Program is a beacon of hope for young people who might otherwise face limited prospects. These apprenticeships offer practical job training, mentorship, and pathways to stable careers—especially important in a state where economic disparities along racial lines remain stark. By opening doors that were historically bolted shut, such programs help dismantle barriers, not just for individuals, but for generations.

These initiatives are necessary because exclusion was not accidental, but intentional. For much of Wisconsin’s history, people of color, particularly African-Americans, were systematically and legally denied access to quality education, good jobs, and political power. Redlining, discriminatory hiring, and underfunded schools are not relics of the distant past; their effects linger in today’s inequities. DEI programs are not about giving unfair advantages, but about leveling off a playing field that has been deliberately tilted for centuries.

It’s crucial to remember that many of these programs have existed for less than forty years, a brief moment compared to centuries of exclusion and injustice. To suggest that such limited efforts have somehow “gone too far” is not only misleading but deeply unjust. The work of equity is just beginning, and dismantling DEI now would be akin to pulling up the ladder just as it begins to reach those who need it most.

A diverse and inclusive workforce is more innovative, more responsive, and better able to serve the needs of an increasingly diverse Wisconsin. Government agencies that reflect the people they serve are more trusted and more effective. The question is not whether DEI programs are perfect, but whether the state is committed to a future where all its citizens can thrive. To erase DEI from government is to turn our backs on that promise, and on the unfinished work of justice. Tell everyone you know to VOTE NO in November.