Milwaukee Celebrates King’s legacy at MLK Library

By Jonathan Aguilar

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service / CatchLight Local

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Parents, children and others gathered at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Martin Luther King Branch on Monday, Jan. 19 for a day of reflection, celebration and honoring the legacy of the civil rights leader.

Located in Harambee, the library is the third largest in the city. Each year, Milwaukee Public Library hosts a number of events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Visitors were invited to participate in a variety of activities for all ages, from makerspace projects and button-making to a community art project and the Milwaukee Public Library Teen Advisory Board’s “Mural of Hope.”

Milwaukee-based artist Terrell Morgan, who goes by EGO the Artist, said it stands for “expect greatness only.” He led a community art project.

“I want us to create positive activity and create more love; encourage people to create some art together,” said EGO the Artist.

Attendees connected with neighbors through guided conversations, joined a story time for young children, watched choir and dance performances, and enjoyed poetry, trivia and a birthday party with music and treats.

The Milwaukee Public Library Martin Luther King Branch reopened in September 2025 after a two-year, $38 million renovation. The mixed-use redevelopment includes apartments within the building, further positioning the library as a shared neighborhood space.

By honoring King’s legacy through service, culture and conversation, the program reinforces the importance of community spaces that bring people together and strengthen civic life across Milwaukee.

Jonathan Aguilar is a visual journalist at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service who is supported through a partnership between CatchLight Local and Report for America.