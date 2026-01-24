Docomomo Wisconsin and Milwaukee Public Library Present From the Archives Lecture: Wisconsin’s First Black Architect, Alonzo Robinson, Jr.

Celebrating Black History Month with an Award-Winning Preservation Story

Milwaukee, WI — Docomomo Wisconsin, in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) and UW–Milwaukee Cultural Resource Management (CRM), is pleased to invite the public to a special From the Archives lecture celebrating Black History Month: “Wisconsin’s First Black Architect: Alonzo Robinson, Jr.” The program will take place Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 2:00–3:30 PM at Milwaukee Central Library, Centennial Hall – Loos Room (733 N. Eighth Street). Admission is free and open to the public.

MPL is pleased to welcome back UWM architectural historian Justin Miller, who will explore the remarkable 40-year career of Alonzo Robinson, Jr., Wisconsin’s first licensed Black architect. Robinson made profound and lasting contributions to Milwaukee’s Black community and to the city as a whole, designing buildings that combined modern architectural principles with deep civic purpose.

Robinson’s best-known works include Central City Plaza, recently saved from demolition through a nationally recognized preservation effort, and the Milwaukee Fire Department Administration Building, which was recently named and dedicated in recognition of his achievements. His legacy also lives on in numerous neighborhood churches, homes, businesses, and municipal buildings throughout Milwaukee, reflecting his commitment to accessible, community-centered design.

This program builds on an award-winning preservation initiative led by Docomomo Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance which received a national Advocacy Citation of Merit from Docomomo US at the Modernism in America Awards 2025 for its role in preserving Central City Plaza. The project was also featured nationally this year by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, spotlighting Robinson’s work and its cultural significance to Wisconsin’s architectural history.

Following the lecture, Kim Robinson, son of Alonzo Robinson, Jr., will join the program for a Q&A session, offering personal insight into his father’s life, work, and enduring legacy.

As part of the event, Docomomo Wisconsin will present a pop-up exhibit highlighting Robinson’s architecture and the organization’s ongoing advocacy for Modernist preservation across the state. Attendees will also have the rare opportunity to view original architectural drawings and materials from MPL’s Archives, bringing Robinson’s design process and vision into direct focus.

This From the Archives lecture is presented in collaboration with the Milwaukee Public Library, UW–Milwaukee Cultural Resource Management, AIA Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Architectural Archives, and Docomomo Wisconsin, continuing a shared commitment to inclusive storytelling, archival research, and public engagement.

For more information visit: https://mpl.libnet.info/event/15473142