County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee County Youth Commission Announce $35,000 Microgrant for Pathfinders Youth Housing Services

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley joined the Milwaukee County Youth Commission and community partners to announce a $35,000 microgrant for Pathfinders Milwaukee to support youth experiencing housing instability and homelessness.

During the annual budget process, County Executive Crowley and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors authorized the Youth Commission to allocate up to $35,000 in funds for program proposals that align with the Commission’s policy priorities. Milwaukee County’s microgrant for Pathfinders Milwaukee will support youth and young adults experiencing significant housing instability or whose families are currently homeless. Services will include housing navigation through case management to assist youth in securing transitional or permanent housing options.

The funding comes at a critical time as Pathfinders is simultaneously facing federal funding cuts and an increased demand for services. This investment supports one of Milwaukee County’s priorities: addressing youth homelessness while strengthening pathways to stability for young people. This is the Youth Commission’s first microgrant through this budget allocation.

“We revived the Milwaukee County Youth Commission to give our young people a platform to turn their passion into policy and be part of shaping the decisions that impact their neighborhoods, their communities, and their lives,” said County Executive Crowley. “I am proud of these young leaders for stepping up to support the important work of Pathfinders Milwaukee in ensuring our youth have access to housing resources. I encourage every eligible high school student to apply and help drive the change they want to see. The dedication of these inspiring young people tells me the future of Milwaukee County is in good hands.”

In 2022, County Executive Crowley and Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson-Bovell co-authored a resolution to revive the Youth Commission, which was adopted unanimously by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The Youth Commission works in partnership with the County Executive and County Board Chairwoman to advise policy and budgetary recommendations to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and advance Milwaukee County’s mission of achieving equity in all measurable areas.

“Young people have the vision, enthusiasm, and leadership our communities need, and the Milwaukee County Youth Commission gives them a real seat at the table,” said Chairwoman Nicholson-Bovell. “As a former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher, I’m proud to continue supporting this initiative alongside County Executive Crowley to ensure youth voices are empowered and given the opportunity to help shape the future of Milwaukee County.”

This year, the Youth Commission’s Governance, Finance and Evaluation Committee reviewed three project proposals that aligned with Milwaukee County’s policy areas of youth experiencing homelessness, youth wellness, and youth civic engagement. The committee unanimously recommended that the $35,000 be allocated to Pathfinders.

“As the first recipient of the Youth Council’s microgrant for Pathfinders Youth shelter services, Milwaukee County is investing in the immediate needs of runaway and homeless youth under the age of 18 years old. This funding contributes to providing safe, and stable options for preventing and ending instability for Milwaukee’s young people,” said DeShanda Clark, Chief Program Officer, Pathfinders Milwaukee.

The Commission’s newly announced 2026 co-chairs, Sean Libal and Sarah Bruett, were instrumental in the approval process and advocated strongly for the allocation.

“Pathfinders supports and empowers youth, young adults, and young families facing housing insecurity, which aligns with the Youth Commission’s policy areas of advancing the needs of youth and improving youth homelessness in Milwaukee,” said Co-Chair Sarah Bruett of District 1.

“Decisions about youth are stronger when we help make them,” said Co-Chair Sean Libal of District 15.

County Executive Crowley also lifted up the importance of youth leadership and civic engagement, noting the ongoing recruitment for the 2026 Milwaukee County Youth Commission.

The Youth Commission is actively seeking students in the following districts for 2026 participation:1, 6, 8 15, and 17. The application deadline is January 31, 2025. To be eligible, Commissioners must reside in Milwaukee County, be between age 14-18 (as of January 1, 2026), and be actively enrolled in high school.

Applications can be submitted online at county.milwaukee.gov/Youth-Commission.