The 6-7 Fad and Economics

BlackEconomics.org®

Purpose: To remind Black Americans (Afrodescendants) of media platforms’ power, including their power to generate a sizeable economic impact facilitated by something as seemingly meaningless—even “silly”—as the “6-7 fad.”

Introduction

Over its 20-plus years of existence, BlackEconomics.org has performed research to measure and identify the power of the media generally, but also its impact on Black Americans specifically. In this week’s edition of the Flamingle, Professors Willett, Levido, Jeong have analyzed the recent “6-7 fad” (67F).i When reading their analysis, several important points came to mind. In this BlackEconomics.org Analysis Brief, we perform our own analysis of the 67F by: (1) Considering briefly the definition of fads; (2) recalling the power of words; (3) delineating the historical and perceived divinity of the numbers 6 and 7; (4) interpreting the divinity of 6 and 7; and (5) connecting dots and dropping the bombshell on how the seemingly innocuous 67F and its interpretation can pivot the global economy if it can sway opinions about those who are divinely righteous. Then we conclude.

(1) FADS

Janetos (2017) provides a very straightforward definition of fads: Something that becomes popular, then recedes in popularity.ii Importantly, the author explains who the beneficiaries are in a strategic game theoretic context. Economically, this is the most important information about fads. However, socioeconomically, it is critical to know who initiates and promotes fads, and to identify their underlying purpose. In today’s world of TiKTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, streaming services, podcasts, etc., it is transparent that these platforms provide initial information about “something” that goes viral (i.e., becomes popular). Hence, we have answered the “who” portion of the question, but the purpose of a fad has not been addressed. We will take this up later in this Analysis Brief.

(2) WORDS

Fads can be related to products, services, or ideas. The fad of concern here is ideas—i.e., words that are linked to numbers (6 and 7). What we know about words—related to numbers or otherwise—is that they are powerful to the point of “making people.” One popular religious figure during the 1970s espoused the latter view.iii For the 67F, it is important to consider what these numbers in the form of words mean. The consensus appears to be that the 67F is nonsensical—without any meaning. We bring a countervailing opinion, which we believe may be proven or disproven at a future point. We explore the basis of our opinion below, and we buttress that opinion with related insights.

For example, it is a given that the 67F has very high global penetration among youth. Today’s youth will become tomorrow’s adults—our movers, shakers, and determiners of outcomes. To ensure the successful implementation of an important future plan, what better method than to plant a deep subliminal message that can be brought to life at a future point. Relatedly, we should enquire about past global fads that have targeted the very young and their intents and impacts. Also, we should ask whether such fads resurfaced later as the impetus for actions that produced significant economic outcomes? There could be other lines of reasoning, but this is a relevant and logical line of reasoning for economists and those in the political economy field.

We now turn to a brief examination of the 67F before delving into its interpretation.iv

(3) The Divinity of 6 and 7

A priori, it is easy to agree that the 67F is nonsensical. But on a second look or consideration, one can find deep and serious meaning. In fact, one might begin to wonder whether this “nonsense” is really a deepfake-like phenomenon. That is, the intent could be convince everyone that the 67F is meaningless, use it to plant seeds that will sprout later, and in stealth-like fashion produce the very outcome that is desired under the cover of “nothingness.” By the time the true meaning and purpose of the 67F is recognized, its purpose may have already been fulfilled.

Given our limited background in numerology, numerical symbolism, religion, and philosophy, one might argue that this Analysis Brief is partly speculation. This would be a fair assessment. However, our efforts to answer questions concerning whether the 67F is nonsense or has deep meaning do not have to be clearcut and reflect existing knowledge. Rather, the answers should be logical, sound, and relevant in today’s world—or more importantly, in the world that may exist in a near-term future.

The following is brief look at what many will agree is a fair assessment of the meaning of the numbers 6 and 7 in religious, philosophical, scientific, and cultural contexts. Also, consistent with our economic expertise, we believe that, if we connect the dots well, then there could be a confluence of circumstances where the various meanings of these two important numbers could signal important future economic events or outcomes.

Six

When the number six (6) and its divinity is considered, the widely held belief—especially among Christians—that the triple iteration of that number (666) comes immediately to mind because it is ominously associated with the evil “the mark of the beast” or the “Antichrist” as presented in Revelations 13:18.

However, there are numerous very positive and favorably perceived meanings of 6. As we do for the number 7 below, we rely on Google’s LLM AI BOT Gemini to gather the following widely held “meanings” and “perceptions” of the number 6: (A) Mathematical and geometric examples (The first perfect number; a sacred number in the form of a hexagon; and it symbolizes the macrocosm); (B) Physical and natural phenomena (the blueprint of life (carbon); a characterization of spatial navigation; universal proportions; and sphericity); (C) Biblical and spiritual symbolism (creation; Venus; Tesla’s “key to the universe”; Tarot’s “Lovers Card;” and the six realms of Buddhism); and (D) Cultural significance (a lucky Chinese number; and the illusive but vaunted sixth sense).v

We have provided a very condensed set of “meanings” and “interpretations” for the number 6; however, we urge readers to visit Endnote “v” and uncover the detail that Gemini provides about this special number.

Seven

Moreso than 6, we believe that 7 is viewed as divine for many reasons in various contexts. As with the number 6, we consulted Gemini for insights into, and examples concerning, the divinity of 7. Gemini provided the following 12 examples: (A) Seven Days of Creation; (B) Seven Chakras; (C) Seven Heavens and Seven Earths; (D) the Seven-Branched Menorah; (E) Seven Sacraments/Virtues; (F) Seven Steps of the Buddha; (G) Seven Spirits/Churches of Revelation; (H) Seven Principles of Kwanzaa (Nguzo Saba); (I) Seven Sacred Objects/Planets; (J) Seven Pillars of Wisdom; (K) Seven Colors of the Rainbow; and (L) Seven Joys and Sorrows of Mary.vi

These “meanings” and “interpretations” are largely religious, yet there is no denying that 7 is tightly linked to very important aspect of key world religions: Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Judaism.

Hence, as we undertake our own analysis of the 67F, we focus significantly on the religious interpretation of the fad and its likely accompanying and parallel economic implications.

(4) Interpreting 6 and 7

In the interest of full disclosure, we confess that we were brought to interesting thoughts about the numbers 6 and 7 just two weeks ago as part of conversation with family members.

Therefore, it was eerily intriguing when we read a formal analysis about the 67F at the end of last week that was authored by Professors Willett, Levido, and Jeong.vii

We now relay how the conversation flowed. At the time, we arrived at no solid or definitive conclusions about the numbers 6 and 7. But we can now use what came to mind at that time to “speculate” about the potential meaning and economic outcomes that may be intended by the 67F. We considered the following eight points:

A. In the US educational system, we are informed during primary school that the English-based numeric system had its origin in the Arabic numbering system. What we are often not told is that the Arabs obtained their counting system from South Asian Hindus whose language is Sanskrit. For completeness, we considered Hebrew numbers as well.

B. The following table provides the numbers 0 to 9 in the four languages just mentioned:

C. We conclude that there is little systematic visually matched congruity between English, Sanskrit, Arabic, and Hebrew numbers, with the numbers 2 and 3 in English and Sanskrit as possible exceptions. However, there are certain numbers within the three systems that might be considered matched pairs.

D. As for the 67F about which we were not concerned at the time of the aforementioned conversation with family members, we note that the English 6 is matched with an English looking 7 that serves as the Arabic and Hebrew 6. Interestingly, the Hebrew 6 could pass as a slender 7, or nearly 1—with the latter possibly interpreted as a symbol for the one God in monotheism.

E. While the English (Christian) 6 does not carry as much significance of the divine as does 7, both the Arabic and Hebrew numbers for 6 are oriented toward the divine because the Arabic number appears as the divine number 7 as does the Hebrew number, and/or the slender Hebrew number for 7 could double as a symbol for 1 (monotheism).

F. The English 7 is matched with the Arabic number for seven which appears as the English alphabet V or the Roman Numeral for 5 and a slender version of 7 from the Hebrew language. Again, the slender 7 could possibly be interpreted as a monotheistic symbol.

G. The “divinity” of the English 7 is matched with a Sanskrit looking 6, and an Arabic number that appears, as already noted, as the English alphabet V or the Roman Numeral for 5, which opens toward heaven. The number 7 and heaven are linked—as Google’s Gemini reports—to the Arabic Islamic concept of 7 heavens. Therefore, it is logical that the Arabic number for 7 would open toward heaven. In addition, the English 7 is matched with a Hebrew number that is a slender version of 7, which could be interpreted to represent the divine number 7 or—due to its slender nature—the number 1, which could symbolize monotheism.

H. Consequently, if we were to assess the divinity of the English 6 or 7, we would conclude that both numbers embody divinity in appearance for Arabic and Hebrew languages, with the number 6 being slightly more divine because the Arabic number for 7 (V) has visual analog in English or Hebrew.

(5) The 67F and Its Potential Global Economic Impact

Given this Analysis Brief’s introduction and sections 1 through 4 as background, what is the connection between the 67F and the global economy? As hinted in the early part of the Brief, we believe that this fad may be intended as a deep subliminal “deepfake” to produce a future outcome.

Specifically, and with full admission of the somewhat “speculative” nature of what follows, we believe it important to consider today’s global geopolitical realities:

A shift of the global power center appears in the offing—although the US appears determined to hold fast to its role as the single hegemon.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India China, and South Africa) serve as the only geopolitical alliance with formidable power to challenge the US alliance.

The US and Israel are unyielding in their history of mutual support.

The US, Israel, and selected Arab nations continue to form deeper geopolitical ties. With Iran and the “Gaza Problem” as exceptions, there are no serious military or economic threats to the US-Israel-Saudi tripart arrangement in the Middle East.

If the US can sustain its current and solid geopolitical arrangements with Western European nations, key African nations, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, and selected other Western Hemisphere nations, then it will present itself as a formidable foe to any other geopolitical arrangement after adding in Israel and selected Arab nations.

Even if the latter arrangement fractures, Israel is paused to become an increasingly powerful player in the global geopolitical strategic game and is likely to remain aggressive in using its burgeoning military and economic powers to protect its existing, and to pursue new, territory in the Middle East.

However, if Israel does not solve its Gaza Problem, then the current geopolitical arrangement between the US, Israel, and key Arab nations (especially Saudi Arabia) may fracture.viii

The latter outcome may serve as a determining factor concerning which geopolitical alliance can fly to victory and maintain a current, or gain a new, hegemonic position after an increasingly likely broad global conflict concludes. Beyond Saudi Arabia, important US allies from widespread regions of the world may exit evolving relationships with Israel that are largely contingent upon resolution of the Gaza Problem. Consequently, a significant reduction in the number of key nations within the US alliance would weaken the alliance and increase the probability of a serious and successful BRICS challenge.

In connection with the 67F, nations’ decisions to abandon the US alliance because of Israel’s Gaza Problem may also turn significantly on whether they view Israel as destined to flourish in the region due to its status as a divine nation. Consciously or unconsciously, the 67F along with future supplementing fads or advertisements may be the basis for nations’ determining Israel’s divinity. Table 1 and the related textual analysis above may be one of many approaches used to assess the divinity of Israel (and presumably the Islamic adhering Palestinian People and Arab nations). If so, then the 67F could have sizeable future global economic implications during and after a broad global military conflict.

Conclusion

The innocuous—nonsensical even—67F may appear on the surface as a one-off phenomenon disconnected from, and irrelevant to, nearly everything—especially future evolving global economic developments. However, in times of conflict, Peoples and nations turn to religion, God, and phenomena with meaning that is perceived to be divine to determine on whose side they should adhere. Israel, a religious nation with a “Chosen People of God” claim, is often perceived to be divine and to have a divine purpose. Hence, to enhance and deepen this notion, it is logical to reinforce and substantiate it in a runup to a broad global conflict beginning with a 67F-like fad.

Therefore, it is instructive that this BlackEconomics.org Analysis Brief questions the source of the 67F, while other sources ignore this very important question. If the 67F emanates from Israel or some closely related source, then our “speculation” is transformed into a clearer view of possible intents for the fad. Future supplements to the 67F and/or related advertisements with Israel’s divinity as the focus, could reaffirm our view about the fad’s purpose.

Most importantly, as nations of the world march up to, and take sides for, a broad global conflict, if Israel is perceived as the most divine of nations (compared with Arab/Islamic and other nations), then Israel is likely to garner the support necessary to prosecute a very successful war. In addition, strong and widespread support for a divine Israel would solidify the US geopolitical alliance and reinforce prospects for a global victory. Such a victory would, in turn, set the stage for a global reset led by the US; thereby, retaining its status as the global hegemon militarily and economically.

On the other hand, if Israel’s divinity is questioned or rejected, the US geopolitical alliance could weaken significantly, and military and economic outcomes from a broad global conflict discussed above could be reversed.

This is weighty stuff seemingly far afield from an innocuous/nonsensical 67F. Have we connected the dots successfully? What are the implications for Black Americans (Afrodescendants) specifically and Black Peoples of the world? We urge readers to consider these questions and forge related conclusions. Whatever the conclusions, this Analysis Brief reaffirms the fact that “things are not always as they seem.” Even innocuous and nonsensical things like the 67F.

©BlackEconomic.org

01/18/25

i Rebekah Willett, Amando Levido, and Hyeon-Seon (2026). “The Six Seven Craze Offered a Brief Window into the Hidden World of Children.” The Conversation. https://theconversation.com/the-6-7-craze-offered-a-brief-window-into-the-hidden-world-of-children-272327 (Ret. 011726).

ii Nicholas Janetos (2017). “Fads and imperfect information,” PIER Working Paper Archive 17-009, Penn Institute for Economic Research, Department of Economics, University of Pennsylvania, revised 01 May 2017.

iii The popular figure to whom we refer is Imam Warith Deen Muhammad. He expressed that words are powerful enough to transform the minds of people as part of his presentations, lectures, and publications.

iv We could also explore the word “divine.” However, we believe that it is a widely known term with a well-defined meaning.

v Google’s LLM AI BOT Gemini was presented with the following question: “Which are statements or phenomena that symbolize divineness/specialness of the number 6? Gemini’s response was provided at the following URL: https://www.google.com/search?q=Which+are+statements+or+phenomena+that+symbolize+diviness%2Fspecialness+of+the+number+6%3F&rlz=1C1ONGR_enUS971US971&oq=Which+are+statements+or+phenomena+that+symbolize+diviness%2Fspecialness+of+the+number+6%3F&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRiPAjIHCAIQIRiPAjIHCAMQIRiPAtIBCjcyMDYxajBqMTWoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 (Ret. 011726).

vi Op. sit. (see Endnote “i.”) The question assigned to Gemini was: “Which are statements that symbolize divineness of the number 7 (e.g., the 7 wonders of the world, 7 days of the week and of Kwanzaa)?” Gemini’s response was provided at the following URL: https://www.google.com/search?q=Which+are+statements+that+symbolize+diviness+of+the+number+7+(e.g.%2C+the+7+wonders+of+the+world%2C+7+days+of+the+week+and+of+Kwanzaa)%3F&rlz=1C1ONGR_enUS971US971&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCQgAEEUYOxjCAzIJCAAQRRg7GMIDMgkIARBFGDsYwgMyCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAMQRRg7GMIDMgkIBBBFGDsYwgMyCQgFEEUYOxjCAzIJCAYQRRg7GMIDMgkIBxBFGDsYwgPSAQoxMTA5NWowajE1qAIIsAIB8QU6bp_qPBi2_Q&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 (Ret. 011726).

vii Op. Cit. (Endnote “i.”)

viii Cole Bunzol (2025). “The Chimera of Saudi-Israeli Normalization in This Moment.” The Caravan. The Hoover Institution. (September 9) https://www.hoover.org/research/chimera-saudi-israeli-normalization-moment (Ret. 011825).