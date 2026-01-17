MCTS Announces New Initiatives to Increase Safety for Bus Riders and Operators

Milwaukee (January 16, 2026) – Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced details about two new pilot programs to improve safety for bus riders and operators. The 2026 Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Transit Security Pilot Program will place law enforcement on select routes to respond to significant safety and security incidents involving criminal activity. In addition, the 2026 Bus Fare Compliance Program, will expand MCTS’s existing in-house Public Safety Officer (PSO) Program to discourage fare evasion. The programs are funded by safety initiatives that were introduced during the County’s 2026 budget process.

“I am committed to keeping transit safe and sustainable, which is why I have continuously collaborated with public safety partners, law enforcement officials, and local leaders to invest in security on our buses,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “It’s important for our riders, operators, and their loved ones to feel safe while using the bus to get to work, school and other destinations that are important to daily life. We will continue working to improve safety for both MCTS drivers and riders in the years ahead.”

The new pilot programs will build upon MCTS’s in-house PSO Program, Milwaukee County’s largest transit security investment in MCTS history. Since the program began in 2024, assaults on bus operators have decreased by 50 percent, and apprehension and conviction of offenders have increased.

MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes said, “Safety is the foundation of everything we do at MCTS. Our partnership with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office strengthens protections for our bus operators, employees, and the community we serve. We are fully committed to both this pilot program as well as expanding our own internal Public Safety Officer team to ensure our system remains safe, reliable, and secure for everyone.”

“The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is committed to partnering with MCTS to ensure the safety of our bus passengers, operators, and the community. MCSO will proactively address criminal activity through targeted enforcement in close coordination with the transit security,” said Police Services Bureau, Inspector Douglas Holton.

2026 Bus Fare Compliance Pilot Program

The 2026 Bus Fare Compliance Pilot Program will ramp up MCTS’s existing PSO program to deploy uniformed security personnel at high-evasion bus stops and on buses to create a visible presence to deter fare evasion while enhancing safety.

The pilot program, which launches January 19, leverages new funding to boost PSO staff hours dedicated to addressing fare evasion. MCTS will continue to expand its PSO program throughout the year and is currently recruiting more PSOs.

2026 Sheriff’s Transit Security Pilot Program

As part of the 2026 Adopted Budget, Milwaukee County, in partnership with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, launched a pilot program designed to address any criminal activity on MCTS bus routes. The initiative will place plain clothes Sheriff’s deputies on targeted bus routes to enhance and supplement safety and security for operators and riders.

MCTS’s safety and security team will work closely with the Sheriff’s Office, providing data and intelligence to support strategic deployment across targeted areas of the transit system.

The program will last through 2026, or until funding dedicated to the program is exhausted.

New Initiatives Complement Existing Safety Efforts

The new enforcement initiatives build upon ongoing investments in passenger and operator safety across the MCTS system through staffing, technology, and infrastructure.

For example, in addition to the 10 high-definition cameras with live-look capabilities on every bus, the newest buses are equipped with passenger-facing CCTV screens to remind riders they are being recorded and to enhance situational awareness. MCTS also plans to test even larger operator shields that recently entered the market and offer more robust protection to bus operators. These measures are supported by a robust agency safety plan as part of the MCTS Safety Management System program, in compliance with FTA guidelines.

Overall, MCTS has more than 50 employees engaged in safety, including Route Supervisors, a 24-hour Dispatch Center, Public Safety Officers, and administrative personnel committed to making MCTS safe for employees and customers.

For more information about MCTS safety practices, please visit RideMCTS.com/Safety.