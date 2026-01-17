General Baptist State Convention of WI and Horicon Bank to Host Dr. King Community Breakfast

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WAUWATOSA, WI – January 7, 2026 – The General Baptist State Convention of Wisconsin (GBSC) and Horicon Bank will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Breakfast on Monday, January 19, bringing together clergy, community leaders, youth and residents from across the Milwaukee area for a morning of reflection, service and inspiration.The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the General Baptist Headquarters, 2964 North 11th Street, in Milwaukee. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth (12 years of age and younger). Register at: https://generalbaptistwi.org/events/.

This year’s theme, “Remembering the Greats,” honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other trailblazing leaders who paved the way for equity, justice and unity. The program also challenges today’s leaders and community members to continue the work of building stronger, more compassionate communities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring NEW personal care and toiletry items, which will be collected by GBSC and distributed to individuals experiencing homelessness and to Milwaukee shelters. Horicon Bank is also collecting items now through January 16 at these branches: Wauwatosa (11530 W. Burleigh Street); New Berlin (15600 W. Cleveland Avenue); Menomonee Falls (N91W17231 Appleton Avenue).

The breakfast will feature fellowship, special presentations by Milwaukee-area youth andyoung adults, and inspirational reflections centered on service and leadership. Featured speakers include Fred C. Schwertfeger, president of Horicon Bank, and Reverend Dr. Fredrick Jones, president of GBSC.

About GSBS

The General Baptist State Convention of WI is a conglomerate of local churches and community partners that provide families with educational, financial, and spiritual resources to strengthen communities by promoting hope, justice and unity.

About Horicon Bank

Established in 1896, Horicon Bank proudly marks 130 years of commitment to strengthening our communities – a testament to our vision: Together, Doing Good. A full-service community bank, Horicon Bank has 20 locations in Wisconsin, including branches in Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Grafton, and West Bend.

For more information, contact: Dr. Dessie Levy , GBSC National Director H.O.P.E. , (414) 264-2070.