Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Baldwin Demands Accountability from Trump Administration After Chaotic Opioid and Mental Health Funding Cuts and Reversal

WATCH: Senator Baldwin’s press conference with Wisconsinites who received grant termination letters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, held a virtual press conference demanding answers and accountability from the Trump Administration for abruptly canceling, then reinstating, $2 billion in funding for thousands of programs that support mental health and addiction treatment and prevention. To date, the Trump Administration has not provided an explanation or taken ownership for the chaotic events.  

WATCH: Senator Baldwin’s press conference

During the press conference, Senator Baldwin was joined by Wisconsinites who received grant termination letters from the Trump Administration’s U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on Tuesday. Immediately after Senator Baldwin learned of Wisconsinites receiving termination letters for programs that support mental health and addiction treatment and prevention, she called on the Trump Administration to immediately reverse the decision and reinstate federal grants across Wisconsin. On Thursday, the Administration announced it had reversed course and reinstated the grants but has provided no explanation.  

Watch Senator Baldwin’s press conference here

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383