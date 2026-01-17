Baldwin Demands Accountability from Trump Administration After Chaotic Opioid and Mental Health Funding Cuts and Reversal

WATCH: Senator Baldwin’s press conference with Wisconsinites who received grant termination letters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, held a virtual press conference demanding answers and accountability from the Trump Administration for abruptly canceling, then reinstating, $2 billion in funding for thousands of programs that support mental health and addiction treatment and prevention. To date, the Trump Administration has not provided an explanation or taken ownership for the chaotic events.

During the press conference, Senator Baldwin was joined by Wisconsinites who received grant termination letters from the Trump Administration’s U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on Tuesday. Immediately after Senator Baldwin learned of Wisconsinites receiving termination letters for programs that support mental health and addiction treatment and prevention, she called on the Trump Administration to immediately reverse the decision and reinstate federal grants across Wisconsin. On Thursday, the Administration announced it had reversed course and reinstated the grants but has provided no explanation.

Watch Senator Baldwin’s press conference here.