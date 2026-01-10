Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Commemorates National Blood Donor Month

MILWAUKEE – Every January, National Blood Donor Month honors the generous donors who help maintain our blood supply, appreciates the medical professionals who support lifesaving donations, and encourages more eligible individuals to give the gift of life. In recognition of this month, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released a video thanking donors and highlighting critical County initiatives made possible through the generosity of blood donors.

“The strength of our community is measured by how we care for one another, especially in times of need,” said County Executive Crowley. “That spirit of service comes to life through our selfless donors and the partners who make donation possible. National Blood Donor Month is a reminder that we all have the power to make a difference. I’m deeply grateful to our community members who already roll up their sleeves and give blood. If you’re healthy and able, I encourage you to join them and make time to donate this January. You never know whose life you might save.”

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and one single blood donation can save up to three lives. However, only 3% of eligible Americans donate blood each year. If even one more percent of the population donated, nationwide blood shortages could be significantly reduced. Maintaining a fully stocked blood bank is critical to ensuring patients have access to the care they need, when they need it most.

County Executive Crowley shared a video message in recognition of January as National Blood Donor Month that can be viewed HERE.

Blood donors play a vital role in innovative, lifesaving programs in Milwaukee County. In November 2024, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) launched a groundbreaking pilot program that allows EMS first responders to administer whole blood transfusions to critically injured patients before they reach the hospital. During the program’s first year, 38 patients, who otherwise may not have survived the ambulance trip, received a blood transfusion in the field, increasing their chances of arriving at the hospital alive and stable. For patients experiencing traumatic injuries with severe blood loss, every minute counts. Studies have shown that patients who receive a blood transfusion within six minutes of EMS contact have a 7% mortality rate, but that rate increases to 32% if care is delayed even 30 minutes.

Beyond trauma care, donated blood supports a wide range of medical needs. Approximately 25% of the blood supply is used to help patients undergoing cancer treatment. Patients with chronic diseases, organ transplant recipients, surgery patients, and mothers during childbirth also rely on donated blood.

Blood donation is especially vital for patients living with sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are Black or of African descent. These patients can require regular blood transfusions – sometimes as many as 100 units of blood per year. While a blood donation from any racial or ethnic group can potentially be a match, approximately one in three Black donors is a match for sickle cell patients, underscoring the crucial need for a diverse donor base and more Black and African American blood donors.

To ensure Milwaukee County has a strong, reliable, and diverse supply of blood, eligible residents are encouraged to donate during National Blood Donor Month and consider making regular donation appointments throughout the year. Visit donateblood.versiti.org to register to be a blood donor, schedule an appointment or walk in to donate at Versiti’s Milwaukee Blood Donation Center, or find a blood drive near you.