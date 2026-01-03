Transit Plus Riders Join WisGo in 2026

Paratransit Riders Invited to Attend Open House Events in January
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is modernizing fare payment for Transit Plus paratransit riders. Beginning January 5, 2026, Transit Plus riders can pay for their rides using the WisGo regional fare collection system, either through reloadable fare cards or the Umo app.
WisGo fare collection is already in place at public transit agencies across Wisconsin, including MCTS fixed bus route service, Appleton, Beloit, Oshkosh, Racine, and Waukesha. WisGo allows riders to load funds to an account and pay their fare by tapping a Transit Plus WisGo card or using the Umo mobility app when boarding a paratransit van, offering a more flexible payment experience.
“Integrating Transit Plus into WisGo is a significant step forward in our commitment to modernize Milwaukee County’s transit system and put riders first,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “By bringing Transit Plus into WisGo, we are creating a more connected, equitable, and user-friendly transportation network that meets the needs of our community today and into the future.”
MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes said, “Our Transit Plus riders benefit from the same modern, contactless fare platform as our fixed-route system, making it easier for customers to access services they rely on every day. This improvement reflects our ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, customer service, and enhanced mobility.”
Riders can conveniently add funds to their Transit Plus WisGo card online at umopass.com or at more than 100 participating retail locations, including Pick ’n Save, Walgreens, CVS, El Rey, and Family Dollar.
Currently, Transit Plus riders pay fares using tickets or cash. WisGo will replace the use of tickets. The final day to purchase tickets will be February 27, 2026, however, existing tickets will continue to be accepted for paratransit rides throughout 2026. Riders are encouraged to use remaining tickets before they transition to WisGo. Exact cash fare will continue to be accepted. Riders enrolled in long-term care programs will transition to WisGo for agency-paid rides later in 2026.
“We’re excited to give our riders a better experience with WisGo,” said Transit Plus Director Fran Musci. “This program offers a single fare payment platform for our riders whether they ride the bus or Transit Plus paratransit van service.”
WisGo Open House Schedule
Riders are invited to attend one of seven open house events in January to pick up new Transit Plus WisGo cards and ask any questions they may have about the new fare system. Cards that are remaining after the open house events will be mailed to registered paratransit riders in early February 2026.
MCTS Administration Building
1942 N 17th St, Milwaukee, WI 53205
- Tuesday, January 6, 2026 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 7, 2026 – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Marcia P. Coggs Health and Human Services Center Room 104
1230 W Cherry St, Milwaukee, WI 53205
- Wednesday, January 7, 2026 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Independence First
540 S 1st St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
- Thursday, January 8, 2026 – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Kelly Senior Center
6100 S Lake Dr, Cudahy, WI 53110
- Tuesday, January 13, 2026 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Clinton Rose Senior Center
3045 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212
- Wednesday, January 14, 2026 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Washington Park Senior Center
4420 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, WI 53208
- Thursday, January 15, 2026 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Wilson Park Senior Center
2601 W Howard Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53221
- Friday, January 16, 2026 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The price of a one-way ride on paratransit van service remains the same at $4. For more information about WisGo for paratransit riders, contact (414) 343-1700 or visit RideMCTS.com/TransitPlusWisGo.