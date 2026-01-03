Transit Plus Riders Join WisGo in 2026

Paratransit Riders Invited to Attend Open House Events in January

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is modernizing fare payment for Transit Plus paratransit riders. Beginning January 5, 2026, Transit Plus riders can pay for their rides using the WisGo regional fare collection system, either through reloadable fare cards or the Umo app.



WisGo fare collection is already in place at public transit agencies across Wisconsin, including MCTS fixed bus route service, Appleton, Beloit, Oshkosh, Racine, and Waukesha. WisGo allows riders to load funds to an account and pay their fare by tapping a Transit Plus WisGo card or using the Umo mobility app when boarding a paratransit van, offering a more flexible payment experience.

“Integrating Transit Plus into WisGo is a significant step forward in our commitment to modernize Milwaukee County’s transit system and put riders first,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “By bringing Transit Plus into WisGo, we are creating a more connected, equitable, and user-friendly transportation network that meets the needs of our community today and into the future.”

MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes said, “Our Transit Plus riders benefit from the same modern, contactless fare platform as our fixed-route system, making it easier for customers to access services they rely on every day. This improvement reflects our ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, customer service, and enhanced mobility.”



Riders can conveniently add funds to their Transit Plus WisGo card online at umopass.com or at more than 100 participating retail locations, including Pick ’n Save, Walgreens, CVS, El Rey, and Family Dollar.



Currently, Transit Plus riders pay fares using tickets or cash. WisGo will replace the use of tickets. The final day to purchase tickets will be February 27, 2026, however, existing tickets will continue to be accepted for paratransit rides throughout 2026. Riders are encouraged to use remaining tickets before they transition to WisGo. Exact cash fare will continue to be accepted. Riders enrolled in long-term care programs will transition to WisGo for agency-paid rides later in 2026.

“We’re excited to give our riders a better experience with WisGo,” said Transit Plus Director Fran Musci. “This program offers a single fare payment platform for our riders whether they ride the bus or Transit Plus paratransit van service.”



WisGo Open House Schedule

Riders are invited to attend one of seven open house events in January to pick up new Transit Plus WisGo cards and ask any questions they may have about the new fare system. Cards that are remaining after the open house events will be mailed to registered paratransit riders in early February 2026.

MCTS Administration Building

1942 N 17th St, Milwaukee, WI 53205

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Marcia P. Coggs Health and Human Services Center Room 104

1230 W Cherry St, Milwaukee, WI 53205

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Independence First

540 S 1st St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Thursday, January 8, 2026 – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Kelly Senior Center

6100 S Lake Dr, Cudahy, WI 53110

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clinton Rose Senior Center

3045 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Washington Park Senior Center

4420 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Thursday, January 15, 2026 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wilson Park Senior Center

2601 W Howard Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53221

Friday, January 16, 2026 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The price of a one-way ride on paratransit van service remains the same at $4. For more information about WisGo for paratransit riders, contact (414) 343-1700 or visit RideMCTS.com/TransitPlusWisGo.