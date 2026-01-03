The Packers are in the NFL Playoffs as The Number 7 Seed

By Charles Collier

With a 9-6-1 record, the Packers have clinched a playoff berth and are set to play a Wildcard game on the road against the second-seeded team, which will be either the Chicago Bears or Philadelphia Eagles. This is true regardless of whether the Packers win or lose against the Minnesota Vikings in their final regular-season game this coming Sunday.

The Packers’ first-round playoff opponent will be determined by the outcomes of other games this weekend. The Packers will face the Chicago Bears if either (1) Chicago beats the Detroit Lions or (2) the Washington Commanders beat the Eagles. However, if the Bears lose and the Eagles win, then the Packers will travel to Philadelphia to play the defending Super Bowl champions.

Either game would be a rematch. The Eagles beat the Packers in week 10 in a low-scoring affair, winning 10-7. As for the Bears, the Packers split this year’s two regular-season games with their long-time rival (but we all know the Pack should have won both games, as they gave away the second contest just a few weeks ago in a 22-16 overtime loss that would not have happened if Green Bay had recovered a simple onside kick). I think most Packer fans want to see them play against the Bears, as Green Bay matches up better against their NFC North Division foe than they do against the Eagles.

No matter who the Packers play, their ability to stop the run will be the key to their success (or failure) in the playoffs. In the two games between the Bears and the Packers, the Bears rushed for a mediocre 138 and 150 yards, respectively. But more recently, the Baltimore Ravens gashed the Packers for 307 total rushing yards in their week 17 matchup. Baltimore’s Derrick “King” Henry delivered an incredible performance, racking up 216 yards and finding the end zone four times. His rushing total marked the highest ever surrendered to a visiting player at Lambeau Field.

Unfortunately for the Packers’ run defense, key players Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt have suffered season-ending injuries. Hopefully, these losses will be offset somewhat by second-year safety Evan Williams and fourth-year linebacker Quay Walker, who have both emerged as key playmakers. Another reason to be slightly optimistic is that the Packers recently acquired cornerback (and two-time Pro Bowler) Trevon Diggs off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

All that being said, I don’t expect the Packers (or the Bears or the Eagles) to make it to the Super Bowl. Instead, it looks like the Rams are the team to beat in the NFC. Quarterback Matt Stafford is having a career-best season, they boast the top wide receiver duo, are excellently coached, and they possess a strong defense. As for the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs missing the playoffs, the path is clear for the Buffalo Bills to secure a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993-1994 season.

And am I brave enough to make a pick for the Super Bowl winner? Of course, I am. I think the victor will be the Los Angeles Rams (breaking the hearts of Bills fans once again).