Beloved Milwaukee Activist and Community Leader Vi Hawkins, passes at 86

By Karen Stokes

Viola Riser Hawkins, an activist, and community leader whose work spanned seven decades, died Monday, December 22, at her home in Milwaukee. She was 86.

Hawkins, affectionately known as Ms. Vi, was born on October 12, 1939, in Grayson, Louisiana, and moved to Milwaukee in the 1950s. Her dedication to service began in the early 1960s with volunteer work for the Red Cross and grew into leadership roles in numerous neighborhood and community organizations.

She was active in local politics, marched alongside civil rights leaders including Father James Groppi and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and worked with city and county officials to improve community safety and quality of life.

After raising two daughters, Hawkins earned an associate degree in business administration from Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) in 1985. She served on the MATC Foundation Board of Directors and established the Ms. Vi Hawkins Grassroots Scholarship in 2019, helping dozens of young people pursue higher education.

“Ms. Vi was more than an MATC Foundation Board member; she was a steadfast champion of opportunity and a tireless ambassador for MATC,” said Dr. Anthony Cruz, MATC’s president in a press release. “Ms. Vi believed deeply in education’s power to transform lives, and she gave her time, voice, and heart to ensure students felt seen, supported, and inspired. Her advocacy strengthened partnerships, elevated the Foundation’s mission, and opened doors for countless learners.”

After graduating, she worked for the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee for 11 years.

She continued volunteering, serving on the city’s Safety and Civic Commission and chairing Milwaukee County’s Commission on Aging. In 2010, she was inducted into the Milwaukee County Senior Citizen Hall of Fame.

Retirement gave her the chance to travel extensively, exploring France, Italy, Germany, and nearly every state in America. She also founded and led several dance troupes, including the Jazzy Jewels, which performed at numerous venues throughout the city. In September 2025, she was awarded the first Ambassador Award, one of the Presidential Medals of Distinction created by Dr. Cruz and bestowed during his presidential investiture ceremony.

“Ms. Vi led with grace, integrity, and generosity, always lifting others as she moved our community forward,” Dr. Cruz said. “Her legacy will endure in the students she believed in and the institution she so proudly served with distinction. She will be sorely missed by all.”

She is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn (Peter) and Debra (Rick); three grandchildren, Candice, Durrell, and Madyson; five great-grandchildren, Nyla, Desirae, Ajia, Ryan, and Steve; and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 11:45 AM. Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at Krause Funeral Home, 9000 West Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.