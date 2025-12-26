Seeking Black American Entrepreneurs, Economists, and AI Expert Coders

BlackEconomics.org®

Purpose: To solicit expertise required to implement a specific solution that can address important and well-known Black American socioeconomic issues.

We all reach a point when we act in response to others’ direction or autonomously in search of certain “truths.” Whether our search for truth is focused/constrained or widespread we arrive at a perspective on the nature and value of a truth. Undeniably, whatever “truths” we identify can be mentally elucidating, and they can “set us free” concerning aspects of life that are closely related to the truths identified.

The previous paragraph can motivate an important realization for the following reasons:

When we link together a truth and a related troublesome reality, then we can determine whether that reality is important enough to address.

A decision to address a troublesome/problematic reality is the first step in resolving issues associated with that reality.

In resolving such issues, we are likely to recognize the root cause(s) of the issues and adopt a firm perspective/position on our future actions and attitudes toward the issues, their cause(s), and their resolution.

Table 1 presents two critical issues derived from a fundamental reality for most Black Americans (Afrodescendants), along with BlackEconomics.org’s perspectives/position concerning their related truths that we have confirmed during over twenty years of work on the years.

There may be disagreement with Table 1’s content for a variety of reasons. However, important cold and hard realities and issues for Black Americans are that we continue to confront a White Supremacy mindset and its attendant racial discrimination manifestations. Moreover, BlackEconomics.org does not stand alone in identifying the related truths and perspectives/positions that are presented in the table. At the same time, we readily admit that the table presents no novel information. So let us go quickly to a seemingly novel approach for addressing these realities, issues, and truths.

We begin by revising an often-cited “tag line.” We revise “Information is Power” to “The Proper Use of Information Can Be Empowering.” The intent of this revision is to emphasize the following three important points: First, if Black Americans (individually and collectively) want to change our realities and address our troublesome/problematic issues, then we must exercise our agency to do so; second, a starting point for applying our agency—i.e., taking action to resolve our issues—is to decide the most effective and efficient methods for doing so; and third, nearly without fail, the best decisions can only be made when decision-makers possess high-quality and complete information about an issue. If we agree on these three points, then we can unveil the novel approach mentioned above.

A July 2024 BlackEconomics.org essay entitled, “A Black American Economic Greenbook,” (BAEG) discusses a mechanism that, when developed properly and utilized frequently, can easily shoehorn Black Americans into a more intensified practice of “group economics,” which can produce improved outcomes (improved self-reliance, self-determination, and liberty) and increased wellbeing for Black Americans.

Functionally, BAEG would provide identification and assessments of Black-owned businesses and communities that could help Black consumers direct spending to support and foster increased internal circulation and retention of our economic resources. It could help increase Black American trust, unity, internally derived income, wealth, and saving and investment. The just-cited outcomes would aid in accelerating the development of favorable and more powerful families and other key institutions within Black American areas of influence.

Identifying the above-described content on what should become a “go-to” Internet website for Black Americans should pose no significant concern. However, besides time itself there are two hurdles that stand between the BAEG concept and its anticipated results:

The periodic collection/updating, monitoring, and analyses of underlying content for the website. (Initially, we thought that a team of junior economists would be required to perform this work. However, given new knowledge about the power of artificial intelligence (AI), this hurdle may be easily overcome using AI.) Sufficient advertisement/promotion of the website to imprint it on the hearts and minds of Black Americans and others as the “go-to” website for purposes intended.

Hence, we hereby issue a call for Black American entrepreneurs, economists, and AI expert coders to collaborate with BlackEconomics.org in developing a BAEG website. Having read this essay, we urge you to direct Black American entrepreneurs, economists, and AI expert coders who may have an interest in developing and growing this BAEG concept to contact BlackEconomics.org. If all goes well, in the not-too-distant-future, the team that is selected to develop the website should be able to boast about their integral roles in helping produce significantly improved socioeconomic outcomes for Black Americans on a medium- and long-term basis.

