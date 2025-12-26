Here are 5 Ways to Celebrate Kwanzaa in Milwaukee

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Chesnie Wardell

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

The holiday season is beginning and organizations in Milwaukee are preparing to celebrate Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a weeklong African American holiday that honors seven African principles Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (Collective Work & Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

Kwanzaa is celebrated annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Whether you’re looking for opening ceremonies or performances, these events have you covered.

To kick off the first day of Kwanzaa and its first principle, Umoja, the Wisconsin Black Historical Society is leading an opening and traditional ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26 at 2620 W. Center St. The celebration will feature music, speeches, performances and other opportunities for participation. The event is free and open to the public. More information here.

Drummers of Ko-Thi Dance Company will perform from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26 at the Mitchell Park Domes Horticulture Conservatory, 524 S. Layton Blvd. Light shows will occur between performances. The event is included in the price of general Domes admission. More information here.

The Center for Leadership of Afrikan Women’s Wellness is collaborating with Fathers Making Progress and other local organizations to celebrate the fifth principle of Kwanzaa called Nia from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 3020 W. Vliet St. You will learn how to celebrate the holiday at home and enjoy entertainment throughout the evening. Food and vendors will be present. More information here.

4. Kwanzaa Craft Workshops: Through Wednesday, Dec. 31

FATE: Arts & Performing Arts Group is hosting festive and hands-on craft workshops for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 27, Tuesday, Dec. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 31 at varying times. Attendees will create themed crafts inspired by the seven principles. Tickets are $3 to $5 per person and registration is required. More information here.

America’s Black Holocaust Museum and Papyrus & Charms invite families to a day of culture and celebration from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 401 W. North Ave. The “Kwanzaafest” will feature local vendors, live poetry, children’s activities and other festivities. More information here.

