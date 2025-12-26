County Executive David Crowley Signs Legislation Approving MCTS Service Plan that Maintains Public Transit Services for Workers, Students, and the Community

MILWAUKEE – On December 23, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed legislation approving the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) 2026 Service Plan that will maintain and maximize public transit services next year. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved the 2026 MCTS Service Plan last week.

“My administration worked with MCTS and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to deliver this investment in public transportation that reinforces our shared commitment to protecting essential services while balancing fiscal responsibility,” said County Executive Crowley. “Thanks to our collaborative efforts, working families who rely on our bus system will still have access to this essential service. As we look forward, I will continue working to pursue new funding opportunities, collaborate with partners in the community, and seek out additional support from state and federal leaders to ensure people who rely on public transit in Milwaukee County can continue utilizing this important service in the years ahead.”

Instead of eliminating six routes, the 2026 MCTS Service Plan that Crowley signed into action addresses MCTS’ budget deficit through targeted adjustments in service frequency on select routes during non-peak hours—times when ridership is historically lower. The Plan will also help maintain the Transit Plus Same Day Pilot Program. These adjustments will allow MCTS to continue serving every neighborhood currently receiving service while responsibly addressing ongoing financial considerations for 2027.

The 2026 MCTS Service Plan utilizes resources allocated during the 2026 budget process to help sustain vital transit and paratransit service for riders who rely on MCTS every day. To address a projected $14 million shortfall, County Executive Crowley’s 2026 Adopted Budget dedicated $9 million in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to transit. County Executive Crowley’s budget also allocated an additional $4.7 million in funding that was approved by the County Board to maximize service levels while minimizing disruptions to the community.

“I want to thank County Executive David Crowley, Chairwoman Nicholson-Bovell, and the County Board for working together to keep our transit system strong and connected for the people who depend on it most,” said MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes. “Protecting routes is about protecting access—to jobs, to education, to health care, and to opportunity. This decision gives us the time we need to continue engaging business and community leaders as we prepare for the 2027 budget, when we will again face significant financial pressures. We look forward to working collaboratively to ensure MCTS becomes the best version of itself.”

MCTS remains one of only a handful of public transit agencies without dedicated funding. In 2027, MCTS projects a larger budget deficit than was seen in 2026 and will continue to work strategically with key stakeholders to help build a transit system that provides exceptional service in Milwaukee County and is financially sustainable.

For more information about the 2026 MCTS Service Plan, please visit RideMCTS.com.