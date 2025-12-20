Kappa Alpha Psi to Host Founders Day January 31

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tickets on Sale Now

Milwaukee, WI – The Milwaukee Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi will host the 2026 Founders’ Day celebration, complete with a reception, dinner, and keynote speaker Kevin P. Scott, the organization’s grand historian.

Kevin Scott, the fraternity’s 15th grand historian since 2013, has led a range of projects to preserve and celebrate Kappa Alpha Psi’s history. His initiatives include the Kappa Archive Recovery Initiative, a centennial history of the Chicago Alumni Chapter, video interviews with seven immediate past Grand Polemarchs, the donation of original fraternity artifacts to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, and a scholarship honoring founder Elder W. Diggs at Indiana University Bloomington. Scott recently completed writing the sixth edition of The Story of Kappa Alpha Psi.

The Milwaukee Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was chartered on September 9, 1948, and is committed to community service through volunteerism and youth empowerment through the Kappa League Program that provides annual scholarships to support all levels of higher education. Recently, the fraternity presented laptops to the recipients of the Dare to Dream program.

For over 50 years, the Kappa League has provided both challenging and rewarding experiences to enhance the lives of young men in grades 6th through 12th.

“Our primary purpose is to help young men achieve worthy goals for themselves,” said Milwaukee Alumni Chapter president George Akpan Jr.

“We want youth to make contributions to their community when they assume leadership roles,” said Kappa League coordinator and historian Kim A. Robinson.

Since 2001, the Kappa Alpha Psi Dare to Dream scholarship has provided more than $300,000 to area youth and community service in the city of Milwaukee.

The black-tie affair will take place at the Renaissance Hotel, 2300 N. Mayfair Rd, in Wauwatosa on Saturday, January 31. Social hour begins at 6:00 p.m., and dinner at 7:00.

Tickets are $110; after January 5, they are $125. For more information, scan the QR code.

About Kappa Alpha Psi

