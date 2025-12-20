In 2026, An Investment in Yourself is an Investment in Wisconsin’s Future

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Our children deserve every opportunity to succeed, and as parents, we hold the keys to unlocking doors that can transform their futures. Yet too many of us remain unaware of one of the most powerful educational tools available right here in Wisconsin—dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to earn college credits and professional certifications while still walking the halls of their neighborhood schools.

The statistics paint a sobering picture. According to recent data, only about 33.8 percent of Wisconsin residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, trailing behind the national average. Meanwhile, approximately 600,000 Wisconsin adults under age 65 have some college credits but no degree—representing unrealized potential and unfulfilled dreams. With 79 percent of Wisconsin manufacturing executives reporting difficulty filling open positions, and our state ranking 43rd nationally in public funding for four-year higher education, we cannot afford complacency.

Consider the remarkable story of Elena Talingo, who graduated from college at just 19 years old after participating in the UW-Green Bay Rising Phoenix program. While her peers were navigating high school hallways, Elena was simultaneously earning college credits that propelled her forward. She didn’t just save time and money; she gained a competitive advantage in an increasingly demanding job market.

Even more inspiring is Imunique Triplett, who in 2021 walked across two stages—graduating from both Milwaukee Public Schools and the Milwaukee Area Technical College with her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. Imagine that: a young woman entering the workforce with not only a high school diploma but a professional credential that immediately qualified her for family-sustaining employment in Wisconsin’s healthcare sector, which desperately needs skilled workers.

These aren’t isolated success stories—they represent what’s possible when families take advantage of dual enrollment opportunities available across our state. Wisconsin’s technical colleges and universities have partnered with school districts to create pathways that allow students to earn associate degrees, technical diplomas, and industry certifications before receiving their high school diplomas. These programs exist in communities from Green Bay to Milwaukee, from Eau Claire to Madison.

The urgency cannot be overstated. Wisconsin’s workforce landscape is evolving rapidly, and those without post-secondary credentials increasingly find themselves locked out of living-wage opportunities. The Department of Workforce Development has invested millions through the Wisconsin Fast Forward program precisely because employers are scrambling to find qualified workers. Manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and technology sectors are expanding, yet positions remain vacant because we haven’t adequately prepared our workforce.

Wisconsin needs to re-tool and increase educational attainment to remain competitive. With only 54.7 percent of our residents holding post-secondary credentials—while the state aims for 60 percent by 2027—every family must recognize that education beyond high school is no longer optional; it’s essential. The jobs that sustained previous generations with only high school diplomas are disappearing, replaced by positions requiring specialized skills and credentials.

Dual enrollment addresses multiple challenges simultaneously. It reduces the financial burden of college by allowing students to earn credits tuition-free or at reduced costs. It shortens the time to degree completion, meaning students enter the workforce sooner with less debt. Most importantly, it exposes young people to college-level rigor while they still have the support structures of high school, increasing the likelihood they’ll persist through graduation.