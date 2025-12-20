Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Entrepreneurs Competed Live In $20,000 Business Pitch Competition At The Wisconsin Black Chamber Of Commerce’s Gala Night

Pitch competition contestants and winners

Milwaukee, WI – On December 18, The Wisconsin Black Chamber proudly presented the 4th Annual End of the Year Celebration featuring The PITCH Finale! This was a festive, high-energy night of recognition, inspiration, and big rewards!

1st place winnerTiffany Delaney from Coil Love won $10,000

The Gala Night and Business Pitch Contest took place on Thursday, December 18th, in Milwaukee. This signature event spotlighted 19 business finalists as they competed for much needed funding to support and grow their businesses. In total, three winners were awarded a total of $20,000.

2nd place winner Kimonzi Ederi from Red Hidrant won $7,000

All year long, at The Wisconsin Black Chamber’s 3rd Thursday Networking Event featuring: The PITCH Competition, we’ve watched bold entrepreneurs step up, showcase their ideas, and claim their spot…in the spotlight! 

President Ruben Hopkins with 3rd place winners Tameika Edwards & Omar Moss from Vintage 83 won $3,000

The evening brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, and community supporters for a night of innovation, inspiration, and economic empowerment. Finalists pitched their business concepts before a panel of judges, competing for first place ($10,000), second ($7,000), and third place ($3,000). 

1st Tiffany Delaney from Coil Love won $10,000. 

2nd Kimonzi Ederi from Red Hidrant won $7,000.

3rd Tameika Edwards & Omar Moss from Vintage 83 won $3,000.

3rd place winners Tameika Edwards & Omar Moss with Chamber Event Director Xavia Fox and guest

Tiffany Delaney was awarded the title of 2025 PITCH Champion!

“This event was about access, opportunity, and economic growth,” said Ruben Hopkins, President of The Wisconsin Black Chamber. “We are committed to creating pathways for Black entrepreneurs to thrive and scale their businesses.”

