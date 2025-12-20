County Executive David Crowley’s $3 Million Plan to Invest in Community Projects Approved by County Board

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crowley administration’s CDBG plan will deploy investments in affordable housing, senior services, parks, and more

MILWAUKEE — County Executive David Crowley praised the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors for adopting his administration’s plan to invest over $3 million in annual federal funds to support 72 critical community projects and services.

Every year, Milwaukee County receives formula-based funding from the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) accepts applications from local governments and non-profits for public service projects that benefit the community. This year, Milwaukee County will deploy CDBG and HOME investments in affordable housing, senior services, parks, and more.

“My administration is committed to securing and deploying investments that move Wisconsin forward,” said County Executive Crowley. “CDBG and HOME funds are essential tools that help strengthen neighborhoods, expand access to safe and affordable housing, and support our mission to make Milwaukee the healthiest county in Wisconsin. I want to thank the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors for approving our proposal that will direct these federal funds to where they will make the greatest impact for working families in our community.”

Crowley’s plan will deploy $1,799,381 in FY2026 CDBG funds and $1,298,347 in FY2026 HOME Program funds for 72 projects, as well as advance the reallocation of $160,000 in FY2025 CDBG funds for the Bucyrus-Erie Senior Center project in South Milwaukee.

“We are grateful to County Executive Crowley and the County Board for this critical investment in key projects that support residents with affordable housing and aligns with the Commission on Aging’s vision in the MKE HUBS Report,” said Shakita LaGrant-McClain, Executive Director, DHHS. “These projects advance the mission of DHHS to empower residents to live safe, healthy and meaningful lives.”