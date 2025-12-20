Ascension Wisconsin’s Blanket of Love Program Strengthens Families This Holiday Season

Sharing in laughter, connection and holiday spirit, more than two dozen families from across Milwaukee gathered for the 6th Annual Blanket of Love Christmas Dinner at Ascension Ebenezer Health Resource Center, located within Ebenezer Church of God in Christ on December 16.

A holiday celebration rooted in community

Ascension Wisconsin’s Blanket of Love program supports expectant mothers and young families year-round by providing education, resources and community connections aimed at reducing infant mortality and promoting family wellness. During the holiday celebration, families came together to play games, make ornaments, share a festive meal and enjoy gifts for their children.

“I just love this program. It’s been so helpful to me and my family,” said participant Alexis Bailey. “This event feels like family night. It’s so fun getting together with everyone and celebrating the holiday.”

Supporting families beyond the holidays

The gathering comes at a time when many families are missing early prenatal care, a critical period for education, prevention and building support systems. For more than 21 years, Blanket of Love has worked to fill that gap by connecting families with Ascension nurses, social workers, patient navigators and community partners, while also creating a welcoming space for shared meals and meaningful connection.

Today, more than 5,000 families receive educational, social and healthcare resources through Ascension Wisconsin’s Blanket of Love program. Services are delivered through Ascension hospitals, 36 Milwaukee churches, neighborhood centers and community partners throughout the city.

“We think it’s important to recognize our families during the holiday season,” said Brenda Hoskins, MSW, a social worker with Ascension Wisconsin. “Parents tell me this can be a particularly hard time of year. We want to bring them joy and a sense of connectedness by bringing families together for a special Christmas dinner and gifts for their children.”

The evening was made even more meaningful through the generosity of volunteer Bill Scanlon, who donated portable cribs for each pregnant mom and gift cards for every family in honor of his sister, Jane Malone. “My sister loved children, and our family thought this would be a meaningful way to remember her,” Scanlon said. “She was truly a universal grandma.”

A legacy of care for Milwaukee’s babies

At its core, Blanket of Love focuses on ensuring more babies in Milwaukee are born healthy and strong, with the goal of celebrating every child’s first birthday. That mission is personal for India Anderson, the first baby born to a mother who participated in the program when it began.

“Knowing I’m the very first Blanket of Love baby makes me feel incredibly honored, blessed and deeply loved,” Anderson said. “The program and everything it does for the community will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“Education builds the foundation for healthy behaviors and habits,” said Julia Means, RN, founder of Blanket of Love. “When we say ‘blanket of love,’ we truly mean wrapping families in care and support. Our hope is that families take that love and share it within their own homes and throughout the community. This season is about spreading love.”