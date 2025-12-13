Reasons for Black American (Afrodescendant) Leadership Failures

BlackEconomics.org®

SUMMARY

Purpose: To sharpen Black American (Afrodescendant) recognition of evolving change with “leadership,” and to emphasize the necessity of adopting new perspectives on what “leadership” is and what it means now and will mean in our new technological world.

BlackEconomics.org releases a new Analysis Brief with the above-listed title and purpose. This is a summary of the brief, which covers 13 pages—much longer than our regular weekly releases. This new brief can be accessed at the URL provided below.

[https://www.BlackEconomics.org/BELit/fmobaalf121325.pdf, 337 KB].

This Analysis Brief discusses Black American leadership in historical and contemporary contexts, notes our unparalleled progress and leadership successes, but highlights selected reasons why our leadership has failed from time-to-time in big ways at critical junctures. It is a hardcore look at what could have been, while recognizing that our leadership often confronted a severe dearth of resources that contributed to leadership failures. It also discusses changing conditions in our changing world that will change leadership outcomes.

Finally, it reveals what existing leaders would rather deny: That technology can enable the best forms of leadership—leadership where each person has a say in decision-making as opposed to relying on “representatives” to make favorable decisions on their behalf. It is common knowledge that, too often, those “representatives” do not have their constituents’ best interest uppermost in mind.

The brief includes the following five sections: (1) Introduction; (2) The Black American Leadership Problem; (3) Why Ineffective Black American Leadership? (4) An Arriving New Black American Leadership Paradigm; (4) Conclusion; and (5) Endnotes.

BlackEconomics.org welcomes push back from readers concerning this Analysis Brief. What we know is that burying our heads in the sand and avoiding deliberate confrontations with the extant problems, concerns, and issues is a certain no-growth path and can engender more complex problems, concerns, and issues in the future. We believe that it is in Black Americans’ (Afrodescendants’) best interest to consider this important submission now, to benefit from the analysis, and to act quickly to plan and implement strategies to address Black American leadership failures.

Brooks Robinson, Ph.D.; December 13, 2025

www.BlackEconomics.org; BlackEconomics@BlackEconomics.org