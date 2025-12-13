Educate yourself on the common mistakes to avoid during a storm cleanup at home today—this information will help you handle hazardous scenarios more easily.

After a big storm passes, the desire to get your home back to normal is strong. The cleanup process can be a big job, and it’s tempting to jump right in. But before you start, it’s a good idea to know the common mistakes to avoid during a storm cleanup at home. A little preparation can go a long way to keep you and your family safe.

Neglecting Your Safety Gear

First, do not neglect your safety gear. It’s easy to grab a pair of old sneakers and get to work, but storm debris hides many hazards. Nails, broken glass, and other sharp objects can be hidden under leaves or in murky water. Always wear sturdy, closed-toe boots, thick gloves, and protective eyewear. This simple step protects you from nasty cuts and injuries.

Underestimating Downed Power Lines

Another common misstep is to underestimate downed power lines. You should always treat every fallen wire as if it is live. Even if it doesn’t spark, it could still carry a dangerous electrical current. Stay far away from them and report them to your utility company immediately. Don’t try to move them yourself with a stick or other object; it’s just not worth the risk.

Improperly Using a Generator

It’s also a frequent error to use a generator improperly. A portable generator is a great tool when the power is out, but it produces carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas. You should never run a generator inside your home, garage, or even near a window or door. Keep it at least 20 feet away from your house to prevent this dangerous gas from seeping inside.

Cleaning Without a Clear Strategy

Finally, resist the urge to tackle everything at once. Storm cleanup can feel like a monumental task. A better approach is to break it down into smaller, more manageable jobs. For example, you could clear a safe path to your door first, then address debris in the yard, and then inspect the roof. This method prevents you from feeling overwhelmed and helps you work more methodically.

Plus, not every cleanup task is a DIY task. You can contact an expert for emergency tree removal, so you don’t have to get the gear and do the work yourself. If you don’t remove a damaged tree after a storm, it can pose further safety risks if the weather turns for the worse again.

A Recap of Storm Cleanup Mistakes

To stay safe after a storm, remember these tips. Wear the right protective gear, stay clear of downed power lines, use your generator with caution, and pace yourself. With a little care, you can navigate the cleanup process safely. A calm and careful approach will help you avoid the most common mistakes to avoid during a storm cleanup at home and get your life back on track without incident.