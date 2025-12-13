Fathers in Focus 2025: A Growing Movement for Dads Across Wisconsin and Beyond

Kweku’s Korner

Attribution for the article is University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of Extension

What happens when fathers, mentors, coaches, and community allies from 23 Wisconsin counties, seven states, Canada, and a powerful 30% representation from Milwaukee come together with one shared purpose? You get a groundswell of connection, learning, and empowerment — an ever-expanding community committed to strengthening fatherhood.

This year’s Fathers in Focus conference brought nearly 200 participants to Madison College’s Truax Campus, creating a vibrant space where dads could learn from one another, share their stories, and build meaningful relationships. The conference offered sessions across six major areas — Co-Parenting, Relationship and Parenting Skill Building, Child Support and Finances, Custody Challenges, Mental Health, and Justice-Involved Families — providing a deep, comprehensive look at the issues fathers face today.

Attendees represented an incredible range of experiences and backgrounds. Fathers from Milwaukee connected with dads from New York and Iowa. Participants from rural counties exchanged insights with fathers traveling in from Canada. This mix of perspectives demonstrated something powerful: fatherhood challenges are universal, and solutions become stronger when we learn from one another.

Throughout the day, participants were inspired by the moving keynote speaker R. Kweku Smith’s presentation “The Infinite Journey of Fatherhood” and the honest panel discussion about fathers’ experience with mental health and grief led by Dr. Alvin Thomas. There were also plenty of uplifting moments — including a packed “Man Cave” hangout space, a lively DJ, and the always-popular Dad Joke Contest. This year’s winning joke — “What’s a mummy’s favorite kind of music? (W)rap!”— earned one father a signed football from the Green Bay Packers.

What truly set this year apart, however, was the collaboration behind the scenes. Partnerships with organizations across Wisconsin helped create a welcoming, resource-rich environment for fathers. These collaborations didn’t just support the event — they modeled the very community connections we hope to build for families statewide.

As this movement continues to grow, we invite passionate individuals and organizations to join us. Planning for Fathers in Focus 2026 is beginning soon, and we’re seeking committee members who believe in uplifting and empowering fathers, strengthening families, and broadening our statewide impact. Whether you’re a father, professional, community leader, or advocate, your voice and expertise can help shape the next phase of this work. Email fathersinfocus@extension.wisc.edu for more information on one of the following committees: Fundraising and Sponsorship, Evaluation, Marketing, Logistics, Volunteer, Speakers, and Creative Design. Together, we can build an even more connected, supportive, and inspired community of dads across Wisconsin and beyond.

To get the latest news on Fathers in Focus 2026, subscribe to the quarterly Family & Finances Focus newsletter.