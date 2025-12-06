Words Matter: Trump’s Dangerous Reckless and Racist Rhetoric on Somalia

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

In a moment when America desperately needs leadership, Jesus, any kind of leadership, we continue to come up short. Instead of governing with civility and respect, 45/47 (Donald Trump) has once again chosen a path of division and disdain. Before you say, what’s new, let me stop you. As a democratic nation, built on diverse shoulders and contributions, we can’t continue to normalize openly racist and demeaning language and behavior. We have to show up for one another, and this time, the group under fire is members of the Somali community.

According to a recent article by PBS News, “An estimated 260,000 people of Somali descent were living in the U.S. in 2024, according to the Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The largest population is in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, home to about 84,000 residents, most of whom are American citizens. Ohio, Washington, and California also have significant populations. Almost 58% of the Somalis in Minnesota were born in the U.S. Of the foreign-born Somalis in Minnesota, an overwhelming majority –87% — are naturalized U.S. citizens.”

And yet, in a recent cabinet meeting, Trump took to deriding Somalians and made remarks so egregious that he demonized this entire group of people. Specifically, he said, “You know, our country’s at a tipping point. We could go bad. We’re at a tipping point. I don’t know if people mind me saying that, but I’m saying it. We could go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.” He literally called people, in many cases American citizens, “garbage.” He leveraged the same vitriol toward Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali American who represents Minnesota.

The ease with which Trump dehumanizes individuals, stokes fear and resentment, at first blush, reminds you of the ignorance of 1970s sitcom character “Archie Bunker” of the TV show “All in the Family”. However, the harsh reality is that this administration is placing a bullseye on the back of our Somali neighbors and Congresswoman Omar. Trump has repeatedly called for her removal from America, calling to “send her back.” I wish someone would educate this man.

For some context, Somalia is a nation located in the Horn of Africa, bordering Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya. Since the early 1990s, Somalia has been grappling with civil war,

political instability, and the threat of extremist groups. The collapse of the central government in 1991 led to decades of conflict, famine, and lawlessness, forcing millions to flee in search of safety and a better life. Somali refugees have sought sanctuary around the world, including in the United States, where they have worked hard to build new lives and contribute to their communities, often in the face of significant adversity and discrimination.

But most interestingly, Trump courted Somalians last year when he was running for President and actually gained support from many in that voting demographic. While I’m SMH and could turn a blind eye to their treatment, because “live by the sword, die by the sword,” “lay down with dogs, get up with fleas,” okay, you see what I’m doing, we still have to speak up.

The presidency has never been a platform for perfection, but it has always demanded a minimum standard of dignity and respect for all Americans, regardless of their heritage or background. Past presidents, from both parties, have understood the responsibility that comes with their words. Trump’s racist tirades are not only an aberration from this tradition, but they are also a betrayal of it. For the folks in the back of the room, Civility is not weakness, but ignorance is!