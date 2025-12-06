Ways to Reduce Your Hoarding Habits: A Quick Guide

Try out these effective ways to reduce your hoarding habits so you can stop these habits from turning your home into an uncomfortable, dangerous environment.

It can feel tough to let go of things, especially when items have sentimental value or you think you might need them “someday.” Acknowledging this attachment is a huge first step. With a solid plan, you can begin to declutter your space and your mind. Check our quick guide below to find great ways to reduce your hoarding habits.

Focus on Small Problematic Areas

Start small. Pick one tiny area, like a single drawer or a small shelf. The goal is to feel a sense of accomplishment, not to get overwhelmed. For instance, you could tackle the junk drawer in your kitchen. Sort everything into three piles: keep, donate, and throw away.

As you sort, ask yourself a few questions about each item. When was the last time you used it? What is the worst that could happen if you let it go? These questions create a logical framework for your decisions, which removes some of the emotion.

Be Realistic About Your Intentions With Items

Now, let’s talk about the “someday” items. We all have them—the craft supplies for a hobby you never started or the clothes you plan to fit into again. A great rule is the one-year rule. If you have not used an item in the last twelve months, it’s probably safe to part with it. You can give yourself a deadline. For example, tell yourself you will use those paints by next month, otherwise you will donate them.

It helps to remember your intentions behind the whole declutter project in the first place. Hoarding can be dangerous and unhealthy when the situation gets out of hand. You deserve a space where you can comfortably move about without bumping into unwanted clutter. Plus, hoarding complicates unattended death cleanups, making an already traumatic experience even more challenging.

Another helpful method is the one-in, one-out rule. For every new item that comes into your home, one similar item must leave. You buy a new pair of shoes, so you donate an old pair. This tactic helps you maintain your progress and prevents new clutter from accumulating. It’s a continuous, manageable process.

Document Your Declutter

To stay motivated, take pictures of your progress. A before-and-after photo of a cleared-out closet can be a powerful reminder of how far you have come. Share your success with a trusted friend or family member who can provide encouragement.

Remember that this is a marathon, not a sprint. There will be days when it feels hard, and that’s okay. Be kind to yourself and celebrate the small victories. Follow these ways to reduce your hoarding habits to create a more peaceful and organized living space for yourself.