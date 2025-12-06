Remembering Hydeia Broadbent: A Voice That Changed the World

By LaKeshia N. Myers

As we observe World AIDS Day on December 1st, we remember a champion who transformed how America understood HIV and AIDS. Hydeia Broadbent, the pioneering activist who passed away in February 2024 at age thirty-nine, spent her entire life fighting stigma and bringing hope to millions affected by the epidemic.

Born in 1984 and abandoned at a Las Vegas hospital, Hydeia was adopted by Loren and Patricia Broadbent. At age three, she was diagnosed with HIV—a virus she had been born with. Doctors predicted she wouldn’t survive past age five. Not only did Hydeia defy those odds, but she also became one of the most powerful voices in AIDS advocacy.

Many of us who grew up in the 1990s remember seeing young Hydeia on television. In 1992, at just seven years old, she appeared alongside Magic Johnson on a Nickelodeon special titled “A Conversation with Magic.” With tears streaming down her face, she pleaded for understanding, saying she just wanted people to know that those living with HIV were normal people. That moment proved pivotal—Johnson later said it inspired him to redouble his efforts in HIV education and awareness.

Hydeia continued making national appearances throughout her childhood, including memorable segments on The Oprah Winfrey Show. At the 1996 Republican National Convention, twelve-year-old Hydeia delivered a poem that remains one of the most powerful statements ever made about living with AIDS. She declared to the crowd that she was the future, despite having AIDS, and that she could be anything—a doctor, a lawyer, even the first woman president.

Her message was clear: AIDS was something that happened to her, but it didn’t define who she was as a person. Through her advocacy, Hydeia helped millions understand that HIV was not a death sentence and that people living with the virus deserved dignity, compassion, and comprehensive care.

Hydeia’s legacy remains urgently relevant today. While we’ve made tremendous progress in HIV treatment and prevention, significant disparities persist. Black Americans continue to bear a disproportionate burden of the epidemic. Despite representing only 12% of the U.S. population, Black individuals accounted for 39% of all HIV diagnoses in 2022.

The impact on Black women is particularly alarming. Black women comprised more than half of all HIV diagnoses among women in 2022, despite making up just 13% of the female population. These disparities stem from complex factors, including lack of access to healthcare, economic barriers, and persistent stigma that prevents people from seeking testing and treatment. Young people and older adults also face concerning risks. More than half of gay and bisexual teens and young adults diagnosed with HIV in 2022 were Black.

Meanwhile, senior citizens represent a growing portion of new diagnoses as the epidemic evolves and people live longer lives. According to the American Association of Retired People (AARP), most of the 1.2 million people living with HIV in the United States are now over the age of fifty, and more than 175,000 are over the age of sixty-five.

For Wisconsin residents, Hydeia’s legacy offers a clear call to action: get tested and get connected to care. Vivent Health, a nationally recognized leader in HIV services, provides comprehensive, judgment-free care right here in our community. Vivent Health offers free, confidential HIV and Hepatitis C testing at their Milwaukee location at 1311 N. 6th Street. No insurance is required, and you’ll receive your test results during your appointment. Their certified testing staff is knowledgeable, supportive, and ready to patients achieve a 95% viral suppression rate, well above national averages, because they treat the whole person, not just the diagnosis.

The organization also provides housing assistance, insurance support, harm reduction services, and PrEP access for HIV prevention. Call 414-273-1991 or visit viventhealth.org/milwaukee to learn more or schedule an appointment.

As we mark World AIDS Day and remember Hydeia Broadbent’s remarkable life, let’s honor her memory through action. Get tested. Reduce stigma. Support comprehensive care. Hydeia showed us that people living with HIV are just normal people deserving of respect, dignity, and excellent healthcare. Her voice may be silent now, but her message continues to echo: we can create a world without HIV and AIDS.

Hydeia once said, “We have to make sure that people are aware that the medicines do cost money—that you do have to get help with insurance… We still need to let people know that there’s no cure.” Her honesty, bravery, and unwavering commitment to education changed countless lives. The best way to honor her is to continue the fight she championed for thirty-nine courageous years.