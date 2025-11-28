Senator Baldwin Leads Legislation to Ensure Health Care Access for Pregnant Women

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin introduced the Healthy Maternal and Obstetric Medicine (MOM) Act to ensure that all women eligible for coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance marketplaces, as well as women eligible for other individual or group health plan coverage, can access affordable health care coverage throughout their pregnancies. The bill would establish a special enrollment period for expectant mothers. Currently, marriage, divorce, having a baby, adoption, and changing jobs are considered qualifying life events that trigger a special enrollment period; however, becoming pregnant is not considered a qualifying event. The Healthy MOM Act would change that.

“Every American deserves access to high quality, affordable care, but for pregnant women, having comprehensive coverage is essential to set up mothers and babies for success,” said Senator Baldwin. “Ensuring expecting mothers have access to the care they need to stay healthy and safe is something we all can get behind. I’m proud to work with my colleagues to help tackle the maternal mortality crisis Wisconsin communities are facing and support families as they grow.”

The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any high-income country, and it’s rapidly getting worse. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that maternal deaths in recent year have increased by a dramatic 89%.

The Healthy MOM Act is endorsed by Chamber of Mothers, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, National Partnership for Women and Families, MomsRising, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and March of Dimes. The Healthy MOM Act is led by Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and co-sponsored by a dozen other Senators.

Senator Baldwin also leads legislation to improve access to maternity care and grow and diversify the perinatal health workforce, part of a larger package Senator Baldwin supports called the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act. Senator Baldwin also introduced the MAMA Act to better ensure pregnant women and new mothers can access affordable mental health care and substance use disorder services.