Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service Named 2025 IDEA Champion of the Year

The Association of Fundraising Professionals of Southeastern Wisconsin honors Milwaukee’s changemakers

By Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service’s Ron Smith has been named the 2025 IDEA Champion of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Southeastern Wisconsin.

This honor, presented as part of National Philanthropy Day, recognizes leaders whose work advances Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) in the philanthropic and nonprofit community.

NNS was celebrated alongside other changemakers on Nov. 20 during a special event that spotlighted individuals whose generosity, leadership and commitment are shaping a stronger, more connected Southeastern Wisconsin.

In the nomination, the writers highlighted NNS’s mission-driven journalism that amplifies underrepresented voices, deepens public understanding and builds bridges across Milwaukee’s most diverse neighborhoods.

NNS has continued to model what equitable, community-centered journalism looks like in practice: reporting that listens first, collaborates deeply and informs with heart and integrity.

Smith, the executive director of NNS, is an award-winning journalist who served as the managing editor for news at USA TODAY before returning to Milwaukee.

Smith also worked as the deputy managing editor for daily news and production at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where he oversaw the breaking news hub and production desks and was the key point person for print story selections and workflow.

He also has been an editor at The Oregonian, the Los Angeles Times and Newsday and has edited three Pulitzer Prize-winning newsroom projects. In 2024, he was inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club’s Media Hall of Fame.

Other honorees included:

Brian A. McCarty,

Philanthropist of the Year

Brenda Skelton,

Volunteer of the Year

Nazaria Hooks,

Philanthropic Youth of Today

Kelley McCaskill,

Fundraising Professional of the Year

Froedtert Health & Medical College of Wisconsin,

Wisconsin Organization Philanthropy Award