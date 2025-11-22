The Packers are a Top Ten Team in The First Half of The Season

By Charles D. Collier

Through the first half of the season, the Packers’ defense has been impressive, ranking in the top ten across every major statistical category. They are currently ranked sixth in the league in total yards, allowing just 292.1 per game, and have surrendered only 21 touchdowns so far. On the ground, Green Bay’s defense holds opponents to only 96.8 rushing yards per contest, good for seventh, while their pass defense has been exceptional as well: given up just 195.3 yards per game. Micah Parsons has truly lived up to the hype, consistently making big plays or creating opportunities for his teammates to shine. He has proven to be worth every dollar of his contract.

The Packers’ offense has been a completely different tale. If Romeo Dobbs has a favorite candy bar, it must be Butterfinger, given how many passes he’s allowed to slip through his hands this season. In my opinion, Christian Watson has been their most consistent wide receiver and should be the focal point of the passing game. It’s remarkable how a bit of competition can motivate a player. When the Packers brought in the quick-footed Matthew Golden to potentially step in for the oft-injured Watson, Watson rose to the occasion and delivered an outstanding performance over the first 10 games of the season.

In my view, the Packers rank as the third-best team in the NFC, trailing only the Eagles and the unexpectedly strong Rams. Matthew Stafford and the Rams have been hotter than fish grease this year. This season, Stafford has passed for over 2500 yards, tallying 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Should he perform at this level, the Rams are poised to lift the Super Bowl trophy this year.