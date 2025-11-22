Honoring Our Heritage: Celebrating Black Catholic History Month

By LaKeshia N. Myers

November is a sacred time for Catholics of African descent across the United States and around the world. It is Black Catholic History Month—a time to celebrate the profound contributions of Black Catholics to the Church, to remember our spiritual ancestors, and to reflect on the rich tapestry of faith that stretches from the earliest days of Christianity to the present moment.

Established in 1990 by the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus, Black Catholic History Month was chosen to coincide with significant feast days: All Saints’ Day on November 1st, All Souls’ Day on November 2nd, and the Feast of St. Martin de Porres on November 3rd. These dates remind us that our Catholic faith is deeply rooted in Africa and the African diaspora, long before many realize.

Too often, we forget that Christianity did not originate in Europe. Black Catholic history began in the Acts of the Apostles with the conversion of the Ethiopian Eunuch by Philip the Deacon—the first Black African in recorded Christian history. From the early Church, we claim three African-born popes—Saints Victor I, Melchiades, and Gelasius I—who shepherded the Church through tumultuous times. We celebrate saints like Monica of Hippo, Augustine of Hippo, Perpetua, Felicitas, and Moses the Black, whose faith and witness continue to inspire us today.

Yet, as we honor these ancient witnesses, we also turn our attention to more recent heroes of the faith—seven remarkable Black Americans whose lives of holiness are currently being examined by the Church for possible sainthood. Known as the “Saintly Seven,” these individuals exemplify what it means to live faith courageously in the face of adversity, discrimination, and systemic oppression.

The six Black Catholics being considered for sainthood include Venerable Pierre Toussaint, Venerable Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange, Venerable Henriette Delille, Venerable Father Augustus Tolton, Servant of God Julia Greeley, and Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman. Recently, a seventh name has been added to this distinguished group: Servant of God Friar Martin de Porres Ward, a Franciscan priest who served as a missionary in Brazil and died in 1999.

Venerable Pierre Toussaint (1766-1853) was born into slavery in Haiti but became a successful hairdresser in New York City and a generous benefactor to orphans, widows, immigrants, and the Catholic Church. He is buried in St. Patrick’s Cathedral—the first layperson to receive that honor.

Venerable Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange (circa 1784-1882), an Afro-Cuban immigrant of Haitian background, founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore in 1829—America’s first congregation for Black women and the first Catholic school for African American children. When I was a classroom teacher, I had the privilege of inviting two Oblate Sisters to speak to my students about religious vocations. Their dedication to education and service embodied Mother Lange’s vision of Catholic education for children of color at a time when no free public schools existed for Black children in Baltimore.

Venerable Henriette Delille (1812-1862) founded the Sisters of the Holy Family in New Orleans, establishing America’s first Catholic home for the elderly while ministering tirelessly to poor Black residents, both enslaved and free.

Venerable Father Augustus Tolton (1854-1897) was the first publicly recognized African American priest in the United States. Despite facing discrimination even within the Church, he persevered in his vocation and served with distinction in Illinois.

Servant of God Julia Greeley (circa 1833-1918), known as Denver’s “Angel of Charity,” was born into slavery and spent her life serving the poor, often delivering food and supplies under cover of night to avoid embarrassing those she helped.

Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman (1937-1990), a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, was a powerful advocate for racial and intercultural diversity in Church liturgy and leadership. In 1989, she became the first Black American woman to address the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, where she spoke of the riches that Black Catholics bring to the Church. Even while battling breast cancer and confined to a wheelchair, she challenged the bishops to recognize and fully include Black Catholics in the life of the Church.

Servant of God Friar Martin de Porres Ward (1918-1999), the seventh member of this holy group, overcame racial prejudice and illness to become a Franciscan priest and missionary to Brazil, where he served for over 50 years, embodying simplicity, joy, and service to the poor.

These seven individuals lived during different eras—some were born into slavery, others navigated Jim Crow segregation, and still others faced the continuing challenges of racism in modern America. Yet each responded to God’s call with extraordinary faith, perseverance, and love. Their lives remind us that holiness is not reserved for the distant past but is a present call for all of us.

Here in Milwaukee, we are blessed to have resources that help us explore and celebrate our Black Catholic heritage. The Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Black Catholic Ministry Commission is a representative body composed of laity, religious, and clergy dedicated to fostering the spiritual, educational, economic, and cultural lives of persons of African descent in the archdiocese. The Commission works to articulate the needs and hopes of Black Catholics while advancing the implementation of national and local Black Catholic pastoral plans.

The Commission collaborates with the Office for Urban Ministry and the Department for Catholic Social Responsibility to ensure that Black Catholics are not merely included but centered in the spiritual life of our archdiocese. They reach out to both Catholics and non-Catholics, the active and the un-churched, recognizing that our evangelizing mission extends beyond church walls into our communities.

For those interested in learning more about Black Catholic History Month or participating in celebratory activities, I encourage you to contact the Black Catholic Ministry Commission through the Archdiocese of Milwaukee at (414) 769-3300. There are likely special Masses, educational programs, and community gatherings planned throughout November that offer opportunities to deepen our understanding of this rich heritage.

As we observe Black Catholic History Month, we must remember that this is not merely a time for nostalgia or abstract celebration. It is a call to action—a reminder that we stand on the shoulders of giants who faced discrimination, violence, and exclusion, yet never wavered in their faith. The Saintly Seven and countless other Black Catholics before us demonstrated that faith and justice are inseparable, that love must be active, and that the Church is strongest when it embraces the fullness of God’s diverse creation.

Sister Thea Bowman once asked, “What does it mean to be Black and Catholic?” Her answer resonates today: We bring ourselves—our whole history, traditions, experiences, culture, song, dance, teaching, preaching, and healing—as gifts to the Church. We bring a spirituality that is contemplative, biblical, holistic, and joyful, even in times of sorrow. We bring faith that steps out boldly and leans on the Lord.

This November, let us honor our spiritual ancestors by living as they lived—with courage, faith, and unwavering commitment to justice. Let us teach our children about Mother Lange’s dedication to education, Father Tolton’s perseverance despite rejection, Sister Thea’s prophetic witness, and Julia Greeley’s quiet charity. Let us support the work of the Black Catholic Ministry Commission and ensure that future generations know that they, too, are heirs to this magnificent legacy.

Black Catholic history is not separate from Catholic history—it is central to it. From the Ethiopian Eunuch to the Saintly Seven, from African popes to Milwaukee parishioners, we have always been here, bearing witness to the Gospel and enriching the Church with our gifts. This month, and every month, we claim our place at the table and lift our voices in thanksgiving for those who came before us and in hope for those who will come after.