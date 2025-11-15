Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals in Milwaukee

Organizations across the city are working hard to ensure Milwaukee’s neediest households are fed this Thanksgiving season.

We’ve compiled a list of free community meals and turkey giveaways happening before and on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 27), as well as opportunities to volunteer to help those in need.

(Did we miss anything? Please put in comments or email pbyers@milwaukeenns.org)

Free community meals, giveaways and food drives

HeartLove Place Turkey Giveaway and Food Box Distribution: Thursday, Nov. 20

Families in need can receive a turkey or food box at HeartLove Place’s drive-thru event at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 2207 N. 2nd St. No registration is required. One turkey will be distributed per family while supplies last. HeartLove Place is also accepting cash donations to reach its goal of distributing 200 turkeys. Sign up to volunteer or donate here. More information here.

Gee’s Clippers, Gee’s MKE Foundation, Darvin and Deneitra Ham, Greater Milwaukee Urban League and Feeding America are partnering to hand out 500 turkeys, along with ham and sides, on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Gee’s Clippers, 2200 N. Martin Luther King Drive. First come, first served. More information here.

St. Mark AME Church is hosting a Turkey or Ham Giveaway on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m. at 1530 W. Atkinson Ave. Each dinner will include a choice of a turkey or ham. Trimmings will include cranberry sauce, yams, chicken broth, stuffing, mac and cheese, cornbread mix, rolls, cream of mushroom soup, green beans, 3-pound bags of onions, potatoes, sweet potatoes, apples, oranges and half a celery stalk. More information here.

Make a Family Smile Turkey Giveaway: Monday, Nov. 24

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will be giving away one turkey per household, while supplies last, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 24 at 1531 W. Vliet St. The King Community Center also plans to host a free sit-down dinner from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day. Donations toward the Thanksgiving giveaway and meal will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 22. More information here.

Amani Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway: Tuesday, Nov. 25

Residents of the 53206 ZIP code can pick up groceries from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at the Dominican Center, 2470 W. Locust St. Guests must register on site and bring an ID and/or a piece of mail that shows their current address. Sign up here to volunteer or share resources from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 21; to help sort and pack groceries or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25 to help with distribution. More information here.

Participate in a free community meal with all the trimmings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdaay, Nov. 25 at the Milwaukee Public Library Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. There will be games and activities to celebrate the changing seasons. Registration is required. Register or receive more information here.

Northcott Neighborhood House 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner: Thursday, Nov. 27

Northcott Neighborhood House will host 500 residents for a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2460 N. 6th St. The dinner is being supported by Bader Philanthropies and WestCare Wisconsin. The dinner is being catered by Chef Lisa Kaye and will feature a traditional menu featuring turkey, ham, dressing, green beans, sweet potato pie, and chocolate cake. Registration is not required. More information here.

Repairers of the Breach Thanksgiving Meal: Thursday, Nov. 27

The Repairers of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet St., are offering to-go Thanksgiving meals with all the traditional trimmings to anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Pick up a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 27. More information here.

Speed Queen BBQ Thanksgiving Meal: Thursday, Nov. 27

Speed Queen BBQ, 1130 W. Walnut St., is offering Thanksgiving plates to community members in need on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. Community members can receive a maximum of two plates per person until everything is gone. Turkey or ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, slice of cake and juice will be offered. More information here.

McBob’s Pub & Grill, 4919 W. North Ave., will open its doors to anyone in need this Thanksgiving, offering free meals from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27. The restaurant will serve up turkey, pie, stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, mac and cheese and other staples. More information here.

Members of Narcotics Anonymous and their families are invited to the organization’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Pass It On Club, 6229 W. Forest Home Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 27. Free festivities start at 2 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a speaker at 7 p.m. More information and opportunities to volunteer here.

Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Day Feast 2025: Thursday, Nov. 27

Dream Team United WI, Embassy Center MKE and Milwaukee 15th District Ald. Russell Stamper II will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal and supplies giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27 at North 35th and West Center streets. In addition to meals, winter clothing items and personal hygiene products will be available. Sponsors include Humana Inc., Molina Healthcare and Dante A.C. Houston. Anyone interested in volunteering can email DreamTeamMKE@gmail.com. More information here.

Bay View United Methodist Church Thanksgiving meal: Sunday, Nov. 30

Join Bay View United Methodist Church for a free community Thanksgiving meal from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2772 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Enter from the Clement Street door. The church serves free bag lunches each Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and serves a hot meal on the last Sunday of each month. More information here.

Capuchin Community Services is looking for volunteers to help host holiday food drives and collect food items and money. Capuchin also is accepting donations of blankets, coats and winter accessories throughout the winter for its Warm Winter Drive. The food boxes will be distributed at House of Peace, 1702 W. Walnut St., and St. Ben’s Community Meal, 930 W. State St., though the date has not yet been announced. More information here.

