Families Struggle as SNAP Funds Run Dry Amid Nation’s Longest Government Shutdown

By Karen Stokes

Millions of families nationwide saw their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits run out this past weekend, leaving many families, including children, seniors, and people with disabilities, struggling.

The Trump administration has indicated that partial funding may be released, but it remains uncertain when families will actually receive assistance. The White House noted that only $4.65 billion is available for households, far short of the $9 billion needed to cover November’s full benefits.

One food pantry on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side is already feeling the impact. Steven Tipton, pastor of El Bethel Church of God in Christ (5401 W. Good Hope Rd.), said the church has been operating a food pantry long before the current crisis.

El Bethel Church is one of many faith leaders doing boots on the ground work, making sure people have access to food. The village can donate food, money, or volunteer time.

“We serve families on a regular basis. We’re going to continue to serve the community. Food and family should never be politicized. Our numbers have tripled since Wednesday,” Tipton said.

On Friday, Senator Dora Drake, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, State Representative Sequanna Taylor, and Senator Latonya Johnson joined Pastor Tipton to talk about the lapse in SNAP funding amid the ongoing government shutdown.

“The USDA SNAP program has been in place since 1964, and for 60 years has not missed a single month to provide food for needy people,” Moore said. “Right now, 42 million Americans rely on SNAP. Many from rural areas, not only from urban areas, are going hungry. This is the essence of cruelty.”

SNAP costs roughly $8B per month, providing about $190 average monthly payments to nearly 42 million people.

There are over 700,000 recipients in Wisconsin who receive SNAP, and 270,000 of them are children.

Taylor urged SNAP recipients to make sure that their information is current and stressed that the program is designed to help those facing financial hardship, not people who choose not to work.

Natasha Prescott, a mother of seven and SNAP recipient, works hard at two jobs and puts in 60 hours a week to support her family.

“It’s so hard being a single mom, and with this government shutdown now, I have to work 90 hours. I don’t see my kids; my kids don’t see me no more. Donald Trump says we have to work for food stamps. How much more does he want us to work?” she asked.

“This all started because democrats at the federal level were trying to ensure that you had healthcare coverage, and because democrats were not going to be moved. They then decided to go after SNAP. You shouldn’t have to work 2-5 jobs,” Drake said.

In the most recent update via the USDA, recipients of federal food benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive a higher portion of their monthly payments for November than initially expected. As a result, eligible Americans will receive up to 65% of their benefits, more than the initial 50% that states had been directed to implement earlier this week.

“When leadership fails in Washington, it fails our communities. Here at El Bethel Church, volunteers have stood by families through every kind of hardship. They don’t wait for orders or permission; they step up and do the hard work,” Johnson said.

The government shutdown entered its 37th day on Thursday and is now the longest lapse in federal funding in U.S. history.