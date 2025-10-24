Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Evaluate the most important things to consider before installing a backup power supply, whether a large UPS or a small gas generator, to make the right choice.

Power outages happen when you least expect them. One minute you’re watching your favorite show, and the next, you’re fumbling around in the dark looking for flashlights.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a backup power supply, you’re not alone. More homeowners are investing in these systems to keep their lights on and their food cold when the grid goes down.

Plus, of course, businesses must halt their operations if a power outage strikes and they don’t have a backup generator.

But hold on—before you rush out and buy the first generator you see, there are several things to consider before installing a backup power supply. Taking time to plan ahead will save you headaches (and money) down the road.

Let’s walk through everything you need to know to make the right choice for your property.

Assessing Your Power Needs

First things first: how much power do you actually need? This isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation.

Start by making a list of what you absolutely can’t live without during an outage. Your refrigerator? Definitely. Your big-screen TV? Maybe not so critical.

For businesses, focus on mission-critical systems like emergency lights and equipment for daily operations.

You can find rugged uninterruptible power supply options that will withstand the elements to provide your business with energy. Narrow down those options by grabbing a calculator and adding up the wattage of your must-have appliances and equipment. You should also look at the runtime requirements for your backup supply at work or home.

Think about your area’s typical outage patterns. If you live somewhere with frequent but short outages, your needs will differ from someone in an area prone to extended blackouts.

Environmental Impact

Your backup power choice affects more than just your wallet—it impacts the environment, too.

For example, gas and diesel generators produce emissions and noise. Your neighbors might not appreciate a loud generator running for hours during an outage.

Some areas have noise ordinances that limit when you can run generators. Check your local rules before buying.

Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Battery systems produce zero emissions during operation. Solar-charged battery systems are even better—they use renewable energy to stay charged.

If you choose a generator, natural gas burns cleaner than gasoline or diesel. Propane falls somewhere in between.

Safety Considerations

Safety should be your top priority. Backup power systems can be dangerous if not handled properly.

Permanent backup power supplies installed on commercial properties are typically straightforward when it comes to safety. However, portable gas generators bring different hazards to the table.

Never run a generator indoors or in enclosed spaces. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer that can build up quickly.

Regular Maintenance Checks

Your backup system won’t help if it doesn’t start when you need it. Regular maintenance keeps everything running safely and efficiently.

Check oil levels, replace air filters, and run your generator monthly. Battery systems and uninterruptible power supplies need their connections checked and terminals cleaned periodically.

Find a Solution Now

Things to consider before installing a backup power supply go beyond just picking the biggest generator you can afford. Think about your actual power needs, ongoing costs, and local regulations.

The peace of mind that comes with backup power is hard to put a price on.