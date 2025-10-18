You Deserve to Win

Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

One of my favorite Old Testament stories includes the great Commander Naaman. Naaman was a great man, but he suffered from Leprosy. So, regardless of his earthly gains, his physical health prevented him from enjoying life to the fullest. There was a little servant girl in his house who told his wife about a prophet in her homeland, where she was stolen from, who could heal her husband.

Naaman, ecstatic, rushed to the land of the prophet. However, the prophet did not greet him personally, but only told him to go in the Jordan River seven (7) times and he would be healed. Naaman was infuriated and left feeling disrespected, but another servant spoke life to him in his distress. He calmly articulated that if he were told to do something elaborate and wild, he would have done it.

So why scoff at this small thing? Long story short, Naaman dipped seven times and was cured. He proclaimed the Prophet God as the true God and offered gifts for his gratitude. The prophet, Elisha, refused.

For all my people today who are suffering from insomnia, inflammation, anxiety, stress, and other chronic diseases— what if I had a remedy as simple as Elisha? Would you scoff at it or give it a try?

There is a concept in psychology we refer to as “grounding” or “earthing.” It is just how it sounds. Reconnecting back to earth by walking in the grass and sand, or gardening with your bare hands in the soil. Research studies have shown that doing these 20-40 minutes can help with all of the aforementioned problems above. Is it a panacea by itself? No, but it is a non-invasive, economically viable option with no side effects.

How, you ask? We are electrical beings. Don’t believe it, go into cardiac arrest, and you will pray there is a defibrillator nearby to shock your heart back to life. For whom do you ask? This works for babies, athletes, those recovering from injuries, the elderly, and you!

The earth produces mild negative electrical signals. Every cell in our being communicates using electrical signals. More specifically, inflammation in our body is the result of positively charged molecules; the negative signals from the earth help to neutralize this imbalance.

Our ancestors knew this, which is why Shaka Zulu did not wear shoes. This is why they slept on dirt grounds underneath a hut! Family, being connected to the earth lowers our cortisol because it shifts our Autonomic Nervous System from the Sympathetic (fight or flight) to our Parasympathetic (Rest and Digest), which lowers our cortisol, stress, and improves our mood.

Beloved, I am but a servant, but pray you heed my words like Naaman did to both his servants. Try this simple technique and see what it does for your body. You deserve to win!!