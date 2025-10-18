Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, reaffirming the County’s commitment to breaking the cycle of violence in homes, neighborhoods, and communities so residents and families can lead safer, healthier lives.

“Domestic violence affects families, children, neighborhoods, and the overall health of our community. Without intervention, patterns of violence can continue from one generation to the next, perpetuating a cycle that harms families and communities alike,” said County Executive Crowley. “Here in Milwaukee County, we are committed to breaking that cycle. This month, let’s honor survivors by taking action, standing together, and continuing the work to make safety, healing, and wellbeing a reality for every resident. Together, we can create a future where every child, every parent, and every family can live free from fear and full of hope.”

County Executive Crowley shared a video message in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Month that can be viewed HERE.

A recently-released report found that Wisconsin had a record number of deaths from domestic violence in 2024. To address this, Milwaukee County’s “No Wrong Door” model of care is available to assist individuals impacted by domestic violence and abuse. “No Wrong Door” means that regardless of how an individual connects to the Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) and the health and human services system of care, they will have access to all services and resources offered by DHHS and its community partners. As part of DHHS’ strategic plan, “No Wrong Door” aims to improve the experience of connecting with DHHS for the entire community while more efficiently connecting our residents with the programs or services they need.

Individuals in need of assistance are encouraged to access the resources below. Phone calls to advocacy organizations are confidential and do not involve law enforcement.