Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Announcing of the Passing of Jerry Ann Hamilton

Jerry Ann Hamilton

Jerry Ann Hamilton, past President of the Milwaukee Branch NAACP passed away peacefully on October 14, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Hospital from Alzheimer’s.

As President of the NAACP, for 12 years, she and her administration lead efforts for police reform with the Frank Jude police brutality case, advocated for more Black interns in the construction industry with more minority contracts, fought Mayoral control of MPS, fought the handcuffing of unruly children in MPS, fought for changes in the BadgerCare health care system, and advocated for change in the areas of voter rights more certified librarians in all schools, education, health reform and discrimination.

Hamilton also brought the first and only national NAACP Convention to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Pitts Funeral home and Mt. Olive Baptist Church with date to be announced.

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383