Additional $130 Million Worth of Department of Energy Grants in Wisconsin Under Threat by Trump Administration

A Wisconsin Examiner piece published Monday highlights the continued costs of the Trump administration’s vendetta against clean energy.
Madison, WI – As Semafor recently reported, the Trump administration is considering cutting an additional $12 billion worth of clean energy projects, including $130 million worth of projects based in Wisconsin. A piece published Monday in the Wisconsin Examiner highlighted how these potential cuts threaten Wisconsin’s burgeoning clean energy industry, leading to lost jobs and even higher utility bills for Wisconsinites.
Key quotes from the Wisconsin Examiner piece include:
- “These [investments] are all win-win that all of us want regardless of our political affiliation. This is all bottom-line stuff…[Cuts] mean[s] higher electric bills, higher energy bills, fewer choices and lost jobs. We’re going to lose momentum.” – John Imes, director of the Wisconsin Environmental Initiative
- “We’re trying to make our energy systems more efficient and better so everybody’s paying less for energy…“Everything we’re doing is trying to make buildings and homes more affordable to live in with lower utility bills. If we’re not able to do that, that’s also a cost to people in Wisconsin.” – Scott Hackel, Slipstream’s vice president for research
- “Collateral damage from the Trump administration’s remarkably poor governance record continues to collect, this time in Kaukauna. I can’t think of something more insulting than making the electric grid of a place known as ‘Electric City’ less safe or efficient.” – Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson
- “They’re just trying to roll back a lot of the green energy and infrastructure [investments]. … It’s trying to make time stand still, and it just won’t if the United States is going to compete globally…It’s not just taking money away and eliminating classes. It’s eliminating opportunities and a chance for generational change for people who really need it.” – Dan Bukiewicz, head of the Milwaukee Building Trades Council