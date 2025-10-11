Trump’s War on America Ramps up with Vow Not to Pay Federal Workers

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

The White House has continued to wage war against the American people — not through bombs or foreign troops, but through policies that strip workers of their dignity, their pay, and their hope. The cruelty is no accident. It is deliberate, orchestrated, and flaunted as a spectacle of power. America’s government has turned its might inward, and its victims are the citizens who once believed they were free.

A newly revealed memo from the Office of Management and Budget claims that federal workers forced into furlough during the ongoing shutdown may not receive back pay once the ordeal ends. In open defiance of the law, the administration argues that the 2019 Government Employee Fair Treatment Act does not automatically guarantee wages to workers sent home or ordered to labor without compensation. The government that once promised fairness has now declared that those who serve it may be discarded. This is not confusion. It is control. Mark Paoletta, the administration’s top lawyer at the budget office, wrote that Congress must pass new legislation to authorize those payments. His reasoning is what one former Republican official called “clearly against its intent.” In other words, the government rewrote the law to justify punishing the very people who keep it running.

President Trump offered no compassion, only contempt. “It depends on who we’re talking about,” he said when asked if furloughed workers would receive back pay. “There are some people that really don’t deserve to be taken care of, and we’ll take care of them in a different way.” Those words echo not from a leader, but from a ruler measuring human worth as though it were a currency. Across the country, millions now live the consequences of those words. Families of federal workers stare at empty refrigerators – the most recent estimate revealed that more than 49,000 District residents, or 13 percent, are federally employed – and rent notices pile up. CNN reported that many workers will receive smaller paychecks this week, the last they may see until the shutdown ends. What kind of democracy weaponizes hunger against its own citizens?

The administration’s defiance also contradicts its own Office of Personnel Management, which stated that “employees who were furloughed as a result of the lapse will receive retroactive pay for those furlough periods” once the shutdown ends. But this White House does not deal in law; it deals in loyalty. It rewards obedience and punishes dissent. It governs by threat and humiliation. Senator Patty Murray called the memo a “baseless attempt to try and scare and intimidate workers by an administration run by crooks and cowards.” Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said the livelihoods of federal employees “are not bargaining chips in a political game.” But that is precisely what they have become — bargaining chips in a government of vengeance.

This administration treats suffering as performance art. It praises soldiers while starving civilians. Trump told sailors at a naval ceremony not to worry about their paychecks, promising they would “get every last penny.” The message was unmistakable: the military will be fed; the rest of you can starve. Federal employees, once seen as the backbone of public service, are now branded as enemies of the state. The same government that sends the National Guard into American cities and deploys ICE agents to terrorize neighborhoods now tells its own workers they may never be paid. It is no longer governance; it is domination. The America that claimed to be the light of the free world now stands as a warning to it.

Robert Shea, a former budget official, said the administration’s argument was “clearly against its intent,” but intent no longer matters when a nation loses its soul. This is the transformation from republic to regime — a process that does not happen with tanks in the street, but with memos like this one. Quiet signatures. Cold language. Lives destroyed by decree. This is how democracies die — not with the roar of invasion, but with the silence of compliance. Each paycheck withheld, each family broken, each law rewritten becomes another nail in the coffin of a nation that once called itself free. The war is not over there. It is here. It is the war of the state against its own people. A war fought with hunger, humiliation, and fear. A war that reveals what America has become — a country where cruelty is not the failure of policy, but the policy itself.