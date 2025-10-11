FEMA Individual Assistance for Milwaukee County Flood Survivors Tops $80 Million with One Month Left to Apply

MILWAUKEE – Residents and businesses impacted by the extreme storms and flooding in Milwaukee County and Southeastern Wisconsin have one month remaining to apply for federal aid. The application deadline for FEMA Individual Assistance is November 12, 2025. Affected residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by phone at 800-621-3362, or in-person at a Disaster Recovery Center. The deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan is November 10, 2025. Business owners, homeowners, and renters can apply for an SBA loan at sba.gov/disaster.

“Federal assistance is a crucial resource to help our residents repair their homes, recover from flood damage, and take a major step toward normalcy. But to unlock this funding, you must apply,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “I know the process can feel overwhelming, representatives from our federal partners are available throughout Milwaukee County at Disaster Recovery Centers and Disaster Survivor Assistance locations to help you every step of the way. With only one month left to apply, I strongly urge everyone affected by the flood to start their application today. Don’t wait until the last minute.”

In the month since federal assistance became available, FEMA has distributed nearly $92 million to flood survivors throughout the State. Of that funding, $82.7 million has gone to 15,666 residents in Milwaukee County alone. Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $10.2 million in disaster loans to Milwaukee County homeowners, renters, and business owners.

More information and resources regarding flood recovery is available at county.milwaukee.gov/2025FloodResources.

Disaster Recovery Centers

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Wauwatosa City Hall will close at the end of the day on Friday, October 10. Over its two and a half weeks in operation, the Wauwatosa DRC assisted more than 500 residents with their FEMA applications. The Milwaukee DRC at McNair Elementary School (4950 N. 24th St.) will remain open through mid-November and has assisted 770 households to date. Residents are not required to go to a Disaster Recovery Center to receive FEMA assistance.

Beginning Monday, October 13, a new DRC will open in West Allis:

West Allis Senior Center

7001 W. National Ave

West Allis, WI 53214

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday: 9AM – 5PM

Sunday: Closed

Disaster Survivor Assistance

From libraries to farmers markets to community centers, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams continue to offer in-person application assistance at short-term, pop-up locations throughout Milwaukee County. New DSA locations are added on a regular basis. To find a DSA location near you, visit county.milwaukee.gov/getFEMAhelp for an updated calendar and hours of operation.