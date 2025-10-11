Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MILWAUKEE COURIER

Breast Cancer: Not Just a Female Problem

Dr. LaKeshia N. Myers

By LaKeshia N. Myers

In 1993, Richard Roundtree was diagnosed with breast cancer. The actor who had personified the role of “Shaft” in the 1970s says he was shocked when he received the diagnosis.

“I heard the cancer part first — it was only later that I heard the breast part. I couldn’t believe it.” For years after his diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer, Roundtree kept quiet about his status as a cancer survivor.

According to ABC News, Roundtree chose to break his silence at a celebrity golf tournament to raise money for a mobile breast cancer diagnostic unit. “I just got up and told everybody that I was a breast cancer survivor. The room was totally silent,” he says, laughing. “I think it dawned on people that men can be affected by this, too.”

Breast cancer is most often found in women, but men can get breast cancer, too. About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man (CDC, 2022). Several factors can increase a man’s chance of getting breast cancer. Having risk factors does not mean you will get breast cancer.

Getting older-The risk for breast cancer increases with age. Most breast cancers are found after age 50.

Genetic mutations-Inherited changes (mutations) in certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, increase breast cancer risk.

Family history of breast cancer-A man’s risk for breast cancer is higher if a close family member has had breast cancer.

Radiation therapy treatment–Men who have had radiation therapy to the chest have a higher risk of getting breast cancer.

According to the CDC, if several members of your family have had breast or ovarian cancer, or one of your family members has a known BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, share this information with your doctor. Your doctor may refer you for genetic counseling. In men, mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes can increase the risk of breast cancer, high-grade prostate cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Male breast cancer comprises only one percent of all breast cancer cases — not a surprising figure, since men’s bodies contain only about one percent of the breast tissue found in women.

If you have a family history of breast cancer, please speak with your physician or contact Milwaukee Health Services at (414) 760-3900 to make an appointment for cancer screening. Screenings are available for both men and women.

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383