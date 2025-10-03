Trump and GOP Drive Shutdown While Families Face Soaring Premiums

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

MAGA Republicans have shut down the government once again after lawmakers failed to strike a deal to keep the lights on, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers without pay and millions of Americans facing the possibility of losing affordable health care. At the center of the crisis is a dispute over Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. Democrats are demanding that subsidies be extended and that deep Medicaid cuts be reversed. Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, have rejected those calls and pushed ahead with a funding bill that excludes the protections. The result is a standoff with devastating consequences. Officials told Black Press USA that the shutdown will furlough roughly 750,000 federal employees each day in an already compromised economy, with Trump’s administration warning that many will not simply be furloughed but permanently laid off. A memo from the Office of Management and Budget directed agencies to prepare not only for temporary cuts but for reduction-in-force notices that would erase positions. Entire programs that fall outside of Trump’s priorities are at risk of being dismantled.

Democrats blocked the Republican plan after warning that allowing the subsidies to expire would make health insurance unaffordable for millions of working families. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the fight is about protecting ordinary people from financial ruin. They stated that Trump is ignoring the suffering of Americans and instead is “obsessively posting crazed deepfake videos” while refusing to negotiate in good faith. The financial stakes are clear. According to new research from KFF, premiums for many families are already expected to rise by more than 100 percent if enhanced tax credits are not extended. Nearly 24 million Americans who buy their own coverage could see their costs double or even triple. For low-income enrollers, the losses would be crushing. A worker in Texas making $23,000 annually would see premiums jump from zero to $920, an amount equal to nearly a quarter of their annual food budget. Moderate-income households face even starker realities. A 60-year-old couple in Florida earning $85,000 would lose more than $16,000 in tax credits and see premiums soar by $21,000 in a single year. Their coverage would consume nearly one-third of their income.

The increases come at a time when families are already under strain from inflation. Rising food, housing, and utility costs are combined with health expenses to push working households closer to the brink. The burden will fall hardest on small business owners, farmers, and gig workers, groups that Republicans often claim to represent. KFF analysis also shows that Black Americans, who disproportionately rely on ACA coverage, will be among those most severely affected. Many already live on thinner margins and face higher rates of chronic illness. For those families, the spike in health care costs combined with the threat of Medicaid cuts could be devastating. Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services will furlough nearly half of its staff. At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, work to track disease outbreaks will continue, but prevention research will stop. At the National Institutes of Health, patients already enrolled in clinical trials will continue receiving treatment, but no new patients will be admitted to potentially life-saving studies. The Food and Drug Administration warned that its ability to review new drug applications and medical devices will be severely impaired.

The damage extends beyond health care. National parks will remain open with skeletal staffing, risking vandalism and safety hazards. Smithsonian museums will stay open for a few days, but could eventually shut down. Federal contracts will stall, benefit payments could face delays, and agencies from education to environmental services will be hamstrung. Economists warn that the longer the shutdown continues, the greater the impact on the broader economy. Goldman Sachs projected that gross domestic product will fall by 0.15 percentage points each week as the government remains closed, with effects rippling into the private sector and eroding consumer confidence. Wall Street already reacted with early losses as markets opened on the first day of the shutdown.

The political standoff is showing no signs of easing. MAGA Republicans have no appetite to digest Americans enjoying affordable healthcare and have prioritized tax breaks for billionaires instead. Democrats insist there will be no deal without protections for the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. Both sides know the stakes reach beyond the shutdown. For Democrats, the fight is about protecting vulnerable Americans. For Trump and Republicans, it is about cementing an agenda that weakens federal programs and reshapes health care in the name of cost-cutting. As the shutdown enters its first days, millions of Americans are left in limbo. Families struggling to pay for food and rent now face the prospect of health care costs doubling or tripling. Schumer and Jeffries issued a warning in their joint statement. “President Trump’s behavior has become more erratic and unhinged,” the duo stated jointly. “Instead of negotiating a bipartisan agreement in good faith, he is obsessively posting crazed deepfake videos.”