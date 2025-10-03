Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Presents 2026 Recommended Budget to Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

County Executive Crowley’s budget continues focus on fiscal responsibility and sustainability

MILWAUKEE – On September 30, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley presented his 2026 Recommended Budget to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, highlighting his focus on continued fiscal responsibility and sustainability. The budget is designed to protect essential services, invest in infrastructure that will serve generations to come, and maintain stability in the face of shifting financial realities.

While new revenues from the State of Wisconsin and progress in addressing long-standing fiscal challenges have improved the County’s financial outlook, serious challenges remain. The expiration of federal relief funding combined with continued inflationary costs and revenue growth that lags behind expenditures create significant financial obstacles. This budget seeks to balance these pressures with responsible investments that will strengthen Milwaukee County’s fiscal sustainability for years to come.

“When I took office in 2020, one of my top priorities was to solve the county’s long-standing financial problems, while preserving the services our residents rely on. Milwaukee County has made significant progress toward our goal, but we know we continue to face fiscal challenges,” said County Executive Crowley during his 2026 Recommended Budget Address. “It’s more important than ever that we recommit to the collaborative work ahead. I will not ignore fiscal responsibility. We simply can’t afford to. Together, let’s find common ground and make tough decisions, so we can deliver services, improve the quality of life of our residents, and protect the future of Milwaukee County.”

The 2026 Recommended Budget addresses a projected $46 million shortfall with a mix of new revenues, cost savings, and careful spending choices. Property tax collections will increase in 2026 but will remain lower than they were in 2023, reflecting the county’s commitment to limiting the burden on residents. Sales tax revenues are expected to reach $192 million in 2026, with a significant share dedicated to paying down pension obligations, a move that strengthens long-term fiscal sustainability. Departments across the county were asked to find savings, and their reductions resulted in nearly $20 million in efficiencies that help close the gap without cutting core services.

“I want to be clear: We are doing everything that we can to keep Milwaukee County’s share of property taxes low for working families,” said County Executive Crowley. “That’s what you will see in this budget proposal.”

Key departments are also adapting to ensure Milwaukee County can continue to meet community needs in a sustainable way. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is adding staff to support child support enforcement, youth residential care, and housing programs, while also committing $500,000 in flexible rental assistance to help families remain in stable housing. However, shifting priorities at the federal level will have a direct impact on the 2026 budget, creating difficult choices about how to sustain essential care with fewer dollars, particularly as it relates to mental health services. Despite this challenge, and by utilizing reserves from the Mental Health Board, many of the services that residents rely on will be maintained.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) faces particularly steep challenges. With rising operating costs, declining farebox revenue, and the loss of federal relief funds by mid-2026, the system faces a $14 million shortfall. The 2026 Recommended Budget uses $9 million in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to transit and calls for rightsizing the system to ensure it is fiscally sustainable, meets the needs of residents, and can stay solvent for years to come. A new pilot program with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will also add deputies on targeted bus routes to improve safety for both drivers and riders, reflecting the county’s commitment to exploring strategies that keep transit services both secure and sustainable.

The 2026 Recommended Capital Budget allocates nearly $108 million to projects financed through a mix of cash, bonding, and external revenue sources.

A centerpiece of the plan is the Investing in Justice Courthouse Complex project. This budget allocates nearly $16 million toward replacing the deteriorating Public Safety Building and Courthouse Complex facilities. By working with partners at the State of Wisconsin, County Executive Crowley secured additional public safety dollars in the 2025-27 Biennial Budget that will create new revenue flexibility to help fund the replacement of this building, which represents almost 50% of the deferred maintenance in Milwaukee County. These buildings are crumbling, inefficient, and risk community safety and justice. Delaying this generational project any further means continued challenges safely delivering justice and monumental project cost increases.

Other major investments in the 2026 Recommended Capital Budget highlight the county’s dual commitment to fiscal responsibility and community enrichment. More than $13 million is dedicated to redesigning the Milwaukee County Zoo entrance to improve efficiency and visitor experience, while $5 million supports the redevelopment and restoration of the Mitchell Park Domes, ensuring this cultural landmark is preserved for future generations. The capital plan also funds safety updates to the jail, improvements to parks, and updates to transportation infrastructure, reinforcing the county’s vision of a stronger, healthier community built on strategic investment rather than short-term fixes.

Crowley called on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to join him in the work ahead, saying, “I am asking you all to once again pass a fiscally responsible budget. Let’s take on this task together. Let’s build the bright future our children and grandchildren deserve. And let’s chart a sustainable path forward for all of Milwaukee County.”

Next, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will consider and vote to adopt amendments to the County Executive’s Budget. The Finance Committee will then submit the amended budget to the County Board, which will vote to adopt the final budget in early November.