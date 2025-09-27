Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Panelists Celebrate Black Architectural History in Wisconsin

Photo by Kim Robinson

Panelists organized by Docomomo Wisconsin for the National Trust for Historic Preservation Conference in Milwaukee, September 16-18, gathered after presenting about the architectural legacy of Wisconsin’s first registered Black architect Alonzo Robinson Jr.

They celebrated the historic designation of Robinson’s Central City Plaza, the first Black designed, Black developed and Black owned commercial and retail center in Wisconsin, located at Walnut and 6th Street.

The “New Formalist” style buildings, with classic mid-century arches and stylish porthole windows, were recently saved from the wrecking ball and are currently being redeveloped by the Haywood Group LLC and the Salvation Army.

Panelists and organizers include, from left to right: Tim Askin, Kalan Haywood, Eric Vogel, Seth Ter Haar, and Kim Robinson Sr. 

