NEW: Trump’s Energy Crisis Leaves Americans Paying More for Less

New Climate Power Report Exposes Fallout of Trump’s Anti-Renewable Agenda: Rising Costs, Job Losses, Less Power, and Abandoned Investments

Washington, D.C. – In July 2025, Trump and congressional Republicans pushed through the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” — better known as the Republican Rate Hike — plunging Americans into a downward spiral of affordability. Donald Trump and Republicans’ agenda is creating a self-inflicted energy crisis. Their law is driving utility costs sky-high, shuttering factories, deepening our dependence on foreign oil, and polluting our air and water, all to fund new tax breaks for billionaires and oil and gas executives. Climate Power today released its inaugural Energy Crisis Snapshot, pulling from a new tracker detailing the rising costs, job losses, power shortages, and abandoned investments caused by Republicans’ nonsensical war on clean energy.

“Trump promised lower bills and more jobs, and Americans are getting the exact opposite,” said Lori Lodes, executive director of Climate Power. “Trump is undercutting American jobs, driving up energy bills, and destabilizing the grid by gutting the cheapest, fastest power sources available. The Republican war on clean energy serves no one but the Big Oil executives whose campaign checks are clearly paying off.”

The report’s findings include:

• Household electric bills are up 10% nationally since Trump took office, and are poised to spike even further. New analysis from the Center for American Progress and Climate Power shows just how widespread the Republican Rate Hike has become. Since Trump took office, gas and electric utilities in 41 states and D.C. have raised—or are seeking to raise—rates by at least $78.9 billion. The hikes hit more than 80 million electric customers and 28 million gas customers, with families in Missouri, New York, and Illinois facing some of the steepest burdens—up to $500 or more in added annual costs.

• More than 80,500 energy jobs have been lost or delayed between Trump’s election and September 8, 2025. Companies have canceled, delayed, or laid off staff at 142 energy projects in 37 states, representing over $42.80 billion in lost investment. 57 percent of listed projects have been canceled altogether since Trump’s election.

• At the very moment we need more electrons on the grid to service a dramatic increase of data centers being built around the country, 25,013 megawatts of planned energy generation have been lost due to energy projects that were canceled or delayed since Trump’s election.

Nearly 13 million homes in the U.S. could be powered by the energy generation projects that have been canceled or delayed since Trump’s election.

Climate Power will track the fallout from the Republican Rate Hike through a monthly Energy Crisis Snapshot, backed by a weekly business impacts tracker that monitors private clean energy projects facing delays, cancellations, and job losses

since Trump’s inauguration.

• Cancellations & Delays:

Projects canceled due to Trump administration actions, projects canceled without citing Trump, indefinitely delayed projects, or projects delayed for at least one year.

• Jobs & Offshoring:

Companies that offshore clean energy jobs or announce layoffs at facilities.

• Lost Generation:

For each canceled or delayed project, the tracker records lost capacity in megawatts and translates this into the number of U.S. homes that could have been powered.