Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Second Round of “Building Bridges” Grants for Local Small Businesses

The Building Bridges Program provides grants and resources to support small businesses and commercial corridor activation in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE – On September 24, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced the second and final cohort of local businesses awarded $10,000 grants as part of his Building Bridges Program that supports small business development and commercial corridor activation by expanding access to resources and technical assistance.

Crowley’s Building Bridges Program provides technical support through a small business liaison and administers $10,000 grants to small businesses across Milwaukee County for building improvements that enhance commercial corridor activation efforts. The goal is to expand resources to establish or expand brick-and-mortar businesses in Milwaukee County while fueling commercial corridor revitalization. Milwaukee County Economic Development was awarded grant funding from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for this initiative, which will be used to provide $10,000 grants to qualifying small businesses.

“My administration is working to build bridges between entrepreneurs, local governments, and community organizations to fuel real economic development in Milwaukee County. With support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, we’re putting $10,000 grants and technical assistance directly into the hands of local small businesses so they have the tools to succeed,” said County Executive Crowley. “This initiative will help activate vacant storefronts, create jobs, and uplift small businesses throughout our community. That’s the kind of impact we’re aiming for, because Milwaukee County is committed to building opportunity—one small business at a time.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of Milwaukee County’s economy and the heart of our neighborhoods,” said Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson. “This new round of Building Bridges grant recipients will uplift the creativity and determination that make our community thrive. By supporting local entrepreneurs, we’re investing in stronger families, neighborhoods, and futures.”

As part of the Building Bridges Program, a small business liaison will work to foster communication, collaboration, and partnerships between municipalities and the local business community. Additional County resources will be utilized for commercial corridor activation, marketing, branding, and website development and maintenance. The Building Bridges Program is operated by Celia Benton, Director of Economic Development at Milwaukee County.

Below is more information about the second cohort of Building Bridges Program small business grant recipients.

Allah Mode, LLC , a small business offering holistic wellness services, recently moved into a new brick-and-mortar space at 1942 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Their services include sound therapy, reiki, yoga workshops, practitioner certification classes, as well as retail products such as handmade jewelry and wellness products. Owner Melissa Blue Mohammed has also contracted with the City of Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety to offer free trainings, community events, summer camp, and 1-on-1 services to referred clients who have recently been exposed to violence. Renovations to the new space have included HVAC systems improvements, electrical wiring, drywall, flooring, custom shelving, acoustic wall panels, ceiling clouds for sound quality, and a privacy fence in the backyard to facilitate outdoor programming. The Building Bridges grant will help complete the final phase of buildout.



More information about the first round of Building Bridges grant recipients is available at Milwaukee County’s Policy Agenda_one-pagers

More information about County Executive Crowley’s Building Bridges Program is available at County of Milwaukee | DAS | Business Resources