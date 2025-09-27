For Such a Time as This: Black Churches & The Urgent Need for Community Outreach

By LaKeshia N. Myers

As Black America grapples with the latest iteration of the modern civil rights movement, Black churches find themselves at a critical crossroads. Our institutions, which have historically served as anchors of hope and catalysts for social change, must now confront an uncomfortable truth: our traditional model of operation may no longer meet the urgent needs of their communities. The time has come for a fundamental reimagining of community outreach programming that matches the magnitude of contemporary challenges.

Dr. Jamal Bryant, Pastor of Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, has been particularly vocal about this disconnect, highlighting a stark reality that many church leaders continue to ignore. Bryant has pointed out that Black churches collectively own billions of dollars in valuable real estate across urban America, yet many of these properties remain largely vacant except for Sunday morning worship and perhaps midweek Bible study. This represents not just an underutilization of resources, but a missed opportunity to address the pressing needs of communities facing educational inequities, food insecurity, civic education, healthcare disparities, and economic instability.

The contrast becomes even more pronounced when examining successful community engagement models like the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools. This program transforms the traditional summer break into an intensive educational experience that combines academic enrichment with cultural celebration and social action training. Freedom Schools operate on the principle that children need more than occasional inspiration—they need consistent, comprehensive support that addresses their intellectual, cultural, and social development.

What makes Freedom Schools particularly relevant to the church revitalization discussion is their holistic approach. Rather than offering sporadic programming, these schools create immersive environments where children engage with literacy, critical thinking, and community service as interconnected elements of their growth. The program’s success demonstrates what becomes possible when institutions commit to sustained, daily engagement rather than limiting themselves to traditional schedules.

The current civil rights moment demands this level of commitment from Black churches. Today’s challenges—from persistent wealth gaps and educational disparities to ongoing police violence and voter suppression—require institutions that are present and active throughout the week, not just on Sundays. Communities need churches that function as true community centers, offering job training programs, after-school tutoring, health clinics, financial literacy workshops, and spaces for civic organizing.

This transformation requires more than good intentions; it demands strategic reimagining of how church resources are deployed. Properties that could house daycare centers, computer labs, or small business incubators should not sit empty for five days a week. Pastoral staff and lay leadership must expand their vision beyond spiritual care to include community development, educational support, and economic empowerment.

The urgency becomes clearer when considering the scale of need. In many urban communities served by Black churches, children attend under-resourced schools, families struggle with housing instability, and residents lack access to quality healthcare. These are not problems that can be addressed through Sunday sermons alone—they require the kind of sustained, practical intervention that institutions with significant real estate holdings are uniquely positioned to provide.

Some churches are already leading this transformation. They operate community gardens, host job fairs, provide immigration services, and create safe spaces for youth programming. These congregations understand that spiritual ministry and community development are not separate callings but interconnected expressions of faithful service.

The path forward requires courage from church leadership to expand beyond comfortable traditions and embrace the prophetic role that Black churches have historically played during moments of social upheaval. It demands investment in programming that meets people where they are, addressing immediate needs while building long-term capacity for community empowerment.

As the civil rights movement evolves to meet 21st-century challenges, Black churches must evolve alongside it. The communities they serve cannot afford for valuable resources to remain underutilized while urgent needs go unmet. The moment calls for transformation—from institutions that gather twice weekly to centers of continuous community engagement, fully utilizing their resources to build the beloved community that their congregations pray for each Sunday.

We have been built for such a time as this; let us galvanize our collective congregations to meet the needs of the present age.