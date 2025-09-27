Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment Invites Applications for $250,000 Momentum Grants

Funding available for health improvement projects in Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wis.– The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) is offering grants of up to $250,000 for projects planned and implemented by community-led organizations focused on improving health and advancing health equity in Wisconsin.

Eligible organizations for AHW’s Community-Led Momentum Grants are Wisconsin-based 501(c)3 and 501(c)6 nonprofits, as well as Wisconsin-based government entities. Applicants receive support from Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) faculty in preparing their submission and carrying out their projects.

AHW has allocated $6 million for this funding opportunity for community-led partnerships with MCW collaborators, allowing up to 24 awards at the maximum grant amount. Grant funding will cover eligible project expenses for a 24-month period beginning on July 1, 2026.

Letters of intent (LOIs) to apply for AHW Momentum Grants are due Oct. 27, 2025. A merit review of LOIs will result in invitations to selected applicants for full proposals, which will be due Feb. 23, 2026.
For more information and to request a pre-application consultation with an AHW team member, visit https://info.ahwendowment.org/momentum-grant-rfa-2026.

About the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment

The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) is Wisconsin’s largest health improvement philanthropy. AHW was established by the Medical College of Wisconsin to steward a generous financial gift from Blue Cross & Blue Shield United of Wisconsin. Since 2004, AHW has invested over $375 million in more than 900 health research, workforce development, and community health initiatives statewide.

Learn more at www.ahwendowment.org.

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383