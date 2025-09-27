Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment Invites Applications for $250,000 Momentum Grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Funding available for health improvement projects in Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wis.– The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) is offering grants of up to $250,000 for projects planned and implemented by community-led organizations focused on improving health and advancing health equity in Wisconsin.

Eligible organizations for AHW’s Community-Led Momentum Grants are Wisconsin-based 501(c)3 and 501(c)6 nonprofits, as well as Wisconsin-based government entities. Applicants receive support from Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) faculty in preparing their submission and carrying out their projects.

AHW has allocated $6 million for this funding opportunity for community-led partnerships with MCW collaborators, allowing up to 24 awards at the maximum grant amount. Grant funding will cover eligible project expenses for a 24-month period beginning on July 1, 2026.

Letters of intent (LOIs) to apply for AHW Momentum Grants are due Oct. 27, 2025. A merit review of LOIs will result in invitations to selected applicants for full proposals, which will be due Feb. 23, 2026.

For more information and to request a pre-application consultation with an AHW team member, visit https://info.ahwendowment.org/momentum-grant-rfa-2026.

About the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment

The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) is Wisconsin’s largest health improvement philanthropy. AHW was established by the Medical College of Wisconsin to steward a generous financial gift from Blue Cross & Blue Shield United of Wisconsin. Since 2004, AHW has invested over $375 million in more than 900 health research, workforce development, and community health initiatives statewide.

Learn more at www.ahwendowment.org.